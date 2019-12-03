From Pinocchio at the Tower to a reindeer and snowman workshop - here are five things to do today in Blackpool - Tuesday, December 3, 2019

Each day we'll bring you a selection of shows and events happening in Blackpool that you won't want to miss. So if you're planning an impromptu night here are today's choices:

Pantomime

Experience this classic story as you’ve never seen it before, with Mooky the Clown as the little wooden boy who dreams of springing to life! His cheeky antics and funny jokes will have you laughing out loud at the Blackpool Tower Circus pantomime.

Pilates

Trigger Point Pilates: Release the pain and tension in tight muscles and restructure your body. Suitable for all ages and genders. Also personal training at home. The White Church, Fairhaven. 6.30-7.30pm. Details ring 01253 403273.

Quiz

Dave Ward Roadshow Quiz Night: Free to enter, four prize quizzes plus “Play Your Cards Right” jackpot. Tobery Carvery, Salters Wharf, South Promenade, St Annes.

Acoustic

Fleetwood Acoustic Room: Free and open event where musicians and music lovers are welcome to join for an evening of like minded people. Entry by donation at The North Euston Hotel, The Esplanade, Fleetwood at 7.30pm.

Workshop

Reindeer and Snowmen Workshop: Make some lovely decorations. Booking required. £3 per person. The Grange, 2A Dinmore Avenue, Grange Park. Details 01253 478301.