From pilates to a quiz night - here are five things to do today in Blackpool - Wednesday, January 28, 2020

Each day we'll bring you a selection of shows and events happening in Blackpool that you won't want to miss. So if you're planning an impromptu night here are today's choices

Quizzes

Dave Ward Roadshow Quiz Night: Free to enter, Pictures, cryptograms, general knowledge, music plus “Play Your Cards Right” jackpot and free chocolate. The Halfway House, St Annes Road, South Shore. 9pm.

Social clubs

Martin Gregory Lambert: Bloomfield Club, 128 Bloomfield Road, Blackpool.

Others

Trigger Point Pilates: Release the pain and tension in tight muscles and restructure your body. Suitable for all ages and genders. Also personal training at home. Marton Methodist Church, Midgeland Road, Marton. 10-11am; St Annes Parish Church, Headroomgate Rd, St Annes 7.15-8.15pm. Details ring 01253 403273.

Family History: Speak to volunteers who will help give guidance to help you trace your family tree. Poulton Library, Blackpool Old Road, Poulton. This is free, but booking is required. 2pm-4pm. Tel: 0300 123 6703

Penny Farm Rescue & Rehabilitation Centre: Meet the horses and ponies. Visitor centre, guided tours. Free entry. Preston New Road, Peel. Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, 11am to 4pm. Details, (01253) 766095.