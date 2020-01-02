From Peter Pan to practising mindfulness - here are five things to do today in Blackpool - Friday, January 2, 2020

Each day we'll bring you a selection of shows and events happening in Blackpool that you won't want to miss. So if you're planning an impromptu night here are today's choices:

Theatre and shows

Peter Pan: Starring Soap and West End Star Tom Lister as Captain Hook, Steve Royle as Smee, Jack Heasman as Peter Pan, Christina Meehan as Mrs Darling, Rachel Grundy as Tinkerbell, Natalie Hollingsworth as Tiger Lilly, Ruth Betteridge as Wendy, comedy acrobats The Nitwits as The Pirate Crew and the Barbara Jackson Theatre Arts dancers. The Grand Theatre, Church Street, Blackpool. 2pm & 7pm.

Music

Soul, Motown & Disco with DJ Dave Ward at Grosvenor Casino, The Sandcastle, Promenade, Blackpool. 9pm - midnight.

Others

Festive Elf Trail: The naughty elf trail enables youngsters to explore during a festive adventure past the rock pool, under the ocean tunnel and through the rainforest area. Follow the trail, filling in activity packs by spotting festive clues and win a place on Santa’s nice list. The Sea Life Centre, Promenade, Blackpool.

Practising Mindfulness: Anne Parker invites you to experience two mindfulness practices and will give some background to their origins and what you might experience as you undertake them. Session suitable for those who don’t know anything about the topic as well as those who know a little about mindfulness. Poulton Library, Blackpool Old Road, Poulton. 2.15pm-3.15pm

Blackpool Zoo and Dinosaur Safari: Home to more than 400 animals as well as 32 different dinosaurs. Daily from 10am. East Park Drive, Blackpool. Details (01253) 830830.

