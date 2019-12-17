From Pantomimes to line dancing - here are some things to do today in Blackpool - Tuesday, December 17, 2019

Each day we'll bring you a selection of shows and events happening in Blackpool that you won't want to miss. So if you're planning an impromptu night here are today's choices:

Theatre and shows

Horrible Christmas: From Victorian villains to medieval monks, puritan parties to Tudor treats, join a hair-raising adventure through the history of Christmas in the company of Charles Dickens, Oliver Cromwell, King Henry VIII and St Nicholas as they all join forces to save the festive season. Opera House, Winter Gardens, Church Street, Blackpool. 10am & 7pm.

peter pan: Starring Soap and West End Star Tom Lister as Captain Hook, Steve Royle as Smee, Jack Heasman as Peter Pan, Christina Meehan as Mrs Darling, Rachel Grundy as Tinkerbell, Natalie Hollingsworth as Tiger Lilly, Ruth Betteridge as Wendy, comedy acrobats The Nitwits as The Pirate Crew and the Barbara Jackson Theatre Arts dancers. The Grand Theatre, Church Street, Blackpool. 10.15am & 1.30pm.

Pinocchio: Experience this classic story as you’ve never seen it before, with Mooky the Clown as the little wooden boy who dreams of springing to life! His cheeky antics and funny jokes will have you laughing out loud at the Blackpool Tower Circus pantomime Pinocchio. Produced and directed by the legendary Endresz family, expect jaw-dropping stunts, hilarious comedy capers and the world-famous water finale .

Aladdin: Join Aladdin on the journey of a lifetime as he soars through the skies in his quest for fortune and true love. Full of magic, mystery and make-believe, Aladdin will delight your senses in a blaze of shimmering scenery, sparkling costumes, sensational song and dance and side-splitting laughter not to mention plenty of chances for you to join in the fun, booing the baddie and cheering the champions in true pantomime tradition. Lowther Pavilion, Lowther Terrace, Lytham. 10am & 1pm.

Saving Grace: Featuring Suz Dian and Robert Plant with support from The Rails. Lowther Pavilion, Lowther Terrace, Lytham. 7.30pm.

Social clubs

Line Dancing: Bispham Con. Club, Red Bank Road, Bispham.

Others

Festive elf trail: The naughty elf trail enables youngsters to explore during a festive adventure past the rock pool, under the ocean tunnel and through the rainforest area. Follow the trail, filling in activity packs by spotting festive clues and win a place on Santa’s nice list. The Sea Life Centre, Promenade, Blackpool.