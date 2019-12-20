From pantomimes to family bingo - here are some things to do today in Blackpool - Friday, December 20, 2019

Each day we'll bring you a selection of shows and events happening in Blackpool that you won't want to miss. So if you're planning an impromptu night here are today's choices:

Theatre and shows

Horrible Christmas: From Victorian villains to medieval monks, puritan parties to Tudor treats, join a hair-raising adventure through the history of Christmas in the company of Charles Dickens, Oliver Cromwell, King Henry VIII and St Nicholas as they all join forces to save the festive season. Opera House, Winter Gardens, Church Street, Blackpool. 7pm.

Peter Pan: Starring Soap and West End Star Tom Lister as Captain Hook, Steve Royle as Smee, Jack Heasman as Peter Pan, Christina Meehan as Mrs Darling, Rachel Grundy as Tinkerbell, Natalie Hollingsworth as Tiger Lilly, Ruth Betteridge as Wendy, comedy acrobats The Nitwits as The Pirate Crew and the Barbara Jackson Theatre Arts dancers. The Grand Theatre, Church Street, Blackpool. 10.15am & 1.30pm.

Aladdin: Join Aladdin on the journey of a lifetime as he soars through the skies in his quest for fortune and true love. Full of magic, mystery and make-believe, Aladdin will delight your senses in a blaze of shimmering scenery, sparkling costumes, sensational song and dance and side-splitting laughter not to mention plenty of chances for you to join in the fun, booing the baddie and cheering the champions in true pantomime tradition. Lowther Pavilion, Lowther Terrace, Lytham.

Social clubs

Glen Darren & Crewcats: Hampton Road Social, Off Lytham Road, South Shore.

Roy Rolland: Claremont Conservative Club, Westminster Road, Blackpool.

The Heat: Bispham Con. Club, Red Bank Road, Bispham.

Cartwright: Bloomfield Club, 128 Bloomfield Road, Blackpool.

Stacey Grant: Hotels and Apartments Club, 122 Coronation Street, Blackpool.

Mad Mike: Cleveleys Men’s Club, Slinger Road, Cleveleys.

Duncan Heather: Thornton Cleveleys Wings Club. 135, Victoria Road West, Cleveleys.

Meet & Match Disco Night: Blackpool RBL Club, 33039 King Street, Blackpool.

Others

Christmas Family Bingo: Join in the fun. Booking essential. The Grange, 2A Dinmore Avenue, Grange Park. 5.30pm. £2 per person, details 01253 478301.

Bongo Bingo: Mistletoe, mayhem and magic are just a few of the key ingredients to this epic festive Bongo Bingo special. There’s a chance to win some incredible Christmas prizes, along with a few bizarre and beloved one too, special themed costumes and of course plenty of riotous Christmas hits. Blackpool Tower, Promenade, Blackpool.