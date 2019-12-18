From Pantomimes to a festive Christmas quiz - here are five things to do today in Blackpool - Wednesday, December 18, 2019

Each day we'll bring you a selection of shows and events happening in Blackpool that you won't want to miss. So if you're planning an impromptu night here are today's choices:

Theatre and shows

Horrible Christmas: From Victorian villains to medieval monks, puritan parties to Tudor treats, join a hair-raising adventure through the history of Christmas in the company of Charles Dickens, Oliver Cromwell, King Henry VIII and St Nicholas as they all join forces to save the festive season. Opera House, Winter Gardens, Church Street, Blackpool. 7pm.

Pinocchio: Experience this classic story as you’ve never seen it before, with Mooky the Clown as the little wooden boy who dreams of springing to life! His cheeky antics and funny jokes will have you laughing out loud at the Blackpool Tower Circus pantomime Pinocchio. Produced and directed by the legendary Endresz family, expect jaw-dropping stunts, hilarious comedy capers and the world-famous water finale .

Social clubs

John Gillan: Bloomfield Club, 128 Bloomfield Road, Blackpool.

Others

Christmas quiz: Join in the fun. The Grange, 2A Dinmore Avenue, Blackpool. 6-8pm. £2 per person.

Festive elf trail: The naughty elf trail enables youngsters to explore during a festive adventure past the rock pool, under the ocean tunnel and through the rainforest area. Follow the trail, filling in activity packs by spotting festive clues and win a place on Santa’s nice list. The Sea Life Centre, Promenade, Blackpool.