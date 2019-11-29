From pantomime at the Tower to live music at Bispham Conservative Club - here are five things to do today in Blackpool - Friday, November 29, 2019

Each day we'll bring you a selection of shows and events happening in Blackpool that you won't want to miss. So if you're planning an impromptu night here are today's choices:

Panto

Pinocchio: Have your heartstrings pulled and experience this classic story as you’ve never seen it before, with Mooky the Clown as the little wooden boy who dreams of springing to life! His cheeky antics and funny jokes will have you laughing out loud as you watch his journey to becoming a real boy at the Blackpool Tower Circus pantomime.

Soul & Motown

Soul, Motown & Disco - DJ Dave Ward: Grosvenor Casino, The Sandcastle, Promenade, Blackpool. 9pm - midnight.

Theatre

A Murder is Announced: Presented by Middle Ground Theatre Company Ltd, their acclaimed production of Agatha Christie’s classic Miss Marple Mystery. The Grand Theatre, Church Street, Blackpool. 7.30pm.

Live Music

Blue Pig Orchestra: Bispham Con. Club, Red Bank Road, Bispham.

Bingo

Bingo and Play Your Cards Right: Bispham Conservative Club, 70 Red Bank Road, Bispham. 8.45pm