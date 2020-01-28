From listening to organist Nigel Ogden to an exhibition on sculpture - here are five things to do today in Blackpool - Tuesday, January 28, 2020

Have your say

Each day we'll bring you a selection of shows and events happening in Blackpool that you won't want to miss. So if you're planning an impromptu night here are today's choices:

Theatre and shows

Empress Ballroom Afternoon Extravaganza: BBC Organist Nigel Ogden entertains with an afternoon of music! An evening of Ballroom and Sequence Dancing to Cameron Lloyd, David Lobban and Alec Walters! Empress Ballroom, Winter Gardens, Church Street, Blackpool. 2pm & 19:30pm.

Read more what's on news here

Quizzes

Dave Ward Roadshow Quiz Night: Free to enter, quiz show, pictures, crytograms, general knowledge, music and “Play Your Cards Right” jackpot, plus free chocolate. Grosvenor Casino, The Sandcastle, South Promenade, Blackpool. 9pm.

Others

Poetry People: Read, listen, perform and appreciate all aspects of poetry, classic, modern and original. Discussing and reading poets O/P plus own original work. St Annes Library, Clifton Drive South, St Annes. 2-4pm.

Spotlight on Sculpture: The first in a series of exhibitions that brings together recent as well as long-standing acquisitions in a display that highlights key sculpture works from the collection. Grundy Art Gallery, Queen Street, Blackpool. 10am-5pm.

Guardian Concert Band: Rehearsals – woodwind, brass and percussion. Lytham Methodist Church hall, Westby Street, Lytham. Weekly, 7.30 to 9.30pm.