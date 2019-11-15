From entertainment in aid of Children In Need to a light hearted talk on Richard III - here are five things to do today in Blackpool - Friday, November 15

Have your say

Each day we'll bring you a selection of shows and events happening in Blackpool that you won't want to miss. So if you're planning an impromptu night here are today's choices:

Theatre

Dangerous obsession: A knife edge psychological thriller at The Grand Theatre, Church Street, Blackpool.

Pubs and bars

Dragonfly: Enjoy some live entertainment at the Travellers Rest, Beach Road, Cleveleys.

Soul and motown

Soul, motown & disco with DJ Dave Ward at the Grosvenor Casino, The Sandcastle, Promenade, Blackpool from 9pm until midnight.

Other events

Live Entertainment: In aid of Children In Need featuring Fylde Ukulele Network, a spectacular 20 piece band from 6-8pm, rock band Powertrip from 9pm until midnight, with hot pot supper. Free entry, donations appreciated. The Venue, North Promenade, Cleveleys.

Historical talk: Richard III, last of the plantagenets: Barbara Williams gives a light hearted talk about Richard III at Poulton Library from 2.15-3.15pm.