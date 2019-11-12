From Dangerous Obsession to the Guardian Concert Band rehearsals - here are five things to to do today in Blackpool - Tuesday, November 12, 2019

Each day we'll bring you a selection of shows and events happening in Blackpool that you won't want to miss. So if you're planning an impromptu night here are today's choices:

Theatre and shows

DANGEROUS OBSESSION: Sally Driscoll is watering her plants in the conservatory of her luxurious home after an afternoon sunbathing. A peaceful scene – until a bespectacled, suited man suddenly appears at the door. John Barrett is not selling double glazing it becomes clear that he is there looking for someone to take the blame for his wife’s accident. A knife edge psychological thriller from the pen of N.J.Crisp. at The Grand Theatre, Church Street, Blackpool. 7.30pm.

Quiz nights

Dave Ward Roadshow: Free to enter, four prize quizzes plus “Play Your Cards Right” jackpot at Tobery Carvery, Salters Wharf, St Annes.

Other events

CRYPTIC CROSSWORD: Meet Maureen who can give a helping hand to crack those difficult puzzles at Poulton Library, Blackpool Old Road, Poulton 10.30-11.30pm.

ACOUSTIC ROOM: Free and open event where musicians and music lovers are welcome to join for an evening of like minded people atThe North Euston Hotel, The Esplanade, Fleetwood.

GUARDIAN CONCERT BAND: Rehearsals – woodwind, brass and percussion. Lytham Methodist Church hall, Westby Street, Lytham. Weekly, 7.30 to 9.30pm.