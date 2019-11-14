From Dan Whiston at Affinity to jazz at the Ashley Club - here are five things to do today in Blackpool - Thursday, November 14, 2019

Have your say

Each day we'll bring you a selection of shows and events happening in Blackpool that you won't want to miss. So if you're planning an impromptu night here are today's choices:

Theatre

Dangerous Obsession; A knife edge psychological thriller from the pen of N.J. Crisp at The Grand Theatre, Church Street, Blackpool. 7.30pm.

Jazz

Wyre Levee Stompers at The Ashley Club, Victoria Road East, Thornton Cleveleys from 8.30-10.30pm.

Folk

FLEETWOOD FOLK CLUB: Singer’s night, singers, musicians, poets, storytellers or listeners all welcome. The Steamer, Queens Terrace, Fleetwood. 8.30pm. Admission free.

Other events

Affinity On Ice: Dancing on ice star Daniel Whiston officially opens the free ice rink. An evening of festivity with local choirs, festive refreshments and the chance to meet Daniel. Hosted by compere Mark Daniels at Affinity, Fleetwood from 5pm-7pm.

Light lunch: Call in for soup and rolls, tea, coffee, hot chocolate and biscuit, Christian music. Clifton Christian Centre, Langdale Road, Mereside. 11.30am-1pm. Free.