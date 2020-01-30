From big band hits from Crooners to digital help - here are five things to do today in Blackpool - Thursday, January 30, 2020

Each day we'll bring you a selection of shows and events happening in Blackpool that you won't want to miss. So if you're planning an impromptu night here are today's choices:

Theatre and shows

Crooners: Packed with personality and humour, Crooners brings all your much-loved, Big Band hits to the stage, with a very unique and quintessentially British twist on the genre. Lowther Pavilion, Lowther Terrace, Lytham. 7.30pm.

Folk

Fleetwood Folk Club: Singer’s night, singers, musicians, poets, storytellers or listeners all welcome. The Steamer, Queens Terrace, Fleetwood. Tonight 8.30pm. Admission free.

Social clubs

Quiz, bingo, raffle & open mic: Bispham Con. Club, Red Bank Road, Bispham.

Others

Spotlight on Sculpture: The first in a series of exhibitions that brings together recent as well as long-standing acquisitions in a display that highlights key sculpture works from the collection. Grundy Art Gallery, Queen Street, Blackpool. 10am-5pm.

Digital Help: Do you need help to develop your digital skills on your tablet, phone or computer? Help is available today at Poulton Library, Blackpool Old Road, Poulton from 2pm until 4pm.