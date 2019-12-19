From an evening of hits with Kim Wilde to a Polish carol concert - here are five things to do today in Blackpool - Thursday, December 19, 2019

Each day we'll bring you a selection of shows and events happening in Blackpool that you won't want to miss. So if you're planning an impromptu night here are today's choices:

Theatre and shows

Horrible Christmas: From Victorian villains to medieval monks, puritan parties to Tudor treats, join a hair-raising adventure through the history of Christmas in the company of Charles Dickens, Oliver Cromwell, King Henry VIII and St Nicholas as they all join forces to save the festive season. Opera House, Winter Gardens, Church Street, Blackpool. 10am & 7pm.

peter pan: Starring Soap and West End Star Tom Lister as Captain Hook, Steve Royle as Smee, Jack Heasman as Peter Pan, Christina Meehan as Mrs Darling, Rachel Grundy as Tinkerbell, Natalie Hollingsworth as Tiger Lilly, Ruth Betteridge as Wendy, comedy acrobats The Nitwits as The Pirate Crew and the Barbara Jackson Theatre Arts dancers. The Grand Theatre, Church Street, Blackpool. 10.15am & 1.30pm.

Aladdin: Join Aladdin on the journey of a lifetime as he soars through the skies in his quest for fortune and true love. Full of magic, mystery and make-believe, Aladdin will delight your senses in a blaze of shimmering scenery, sparkling costumes, sensational song and dance and side-splitting laughter not to mention plenty of chances for you to join in the fun, booing the baddie and cheering the champions in true pantomime tradition. Lowther Pavilion, Lowther Terrace, Lytham.

Kim Wilde – An Evening Of Hits And Christmas Songs: An acoustic performance of some of these songs and her biggest hits along with some chosen tracks from the recent hit album, ‘Here Come The Aliens’. A very intimate show with Kim plus her 3 piece acoustic band. Lowther Pavilion, Lowther Terrace, Lytham. 7.30pm.

Social clubs

Blackpool Brass Band: Stanley Ward Conservative Club, 92-94 Common Edge Road, Marton.

Other events

Carol Concert: Performed in English and Polish, by the group Gwiazdka (Little Star), a British-Polish group of singers and musicians who love folk music. Laytom Methodist Church, Westcliffe Drive, Layton. 7pm.