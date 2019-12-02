From an afternoon tea dance to local choir sessions - here are five things to do today in Blackpool - Monday, December 2, 2019

Each day we'll bring you a selection of shows and events happening in Blackpool that you won't want to miss. So if you're planning an impromptu night here are today's choices:

Tea Dance

Afternoon tea dance, with the sounds of Vince on the organ, in the fabulous Marine Hall ballroom from 2pm until 4pm. £4.50 entrance. Tea and coffee available.

Pilates

Trigger Point: Release the pain and tension in tight muscles and restructure your body. Suitable for all ages and genders. Marton Methodist Church, Midgeland Road, Marton. 10.45-11.45am. Details ring 01253 403273.

Choir

Mereside Community Gospel Choir: Very relaxed, informal and friendly choir. New members welcome. Tarnside Community Centre, Tarnside, Mereside. 7.30-9.30pm. Details ring Linda 07784 325537.

Poetry

Live Poets: Local poetry writing and performing group. Meets on first Monday of the month. Reading Room, Central Library, Blackpool. 1pm Free admission.

Panto

Pinocchio: Experience this classic story as you’ve never seen it before, with Mooky the Clown as the little wooden boy who dreams of springing to life! His cheeky antics and funny jokes will have you laughing out loud at the Blackpool Tower Circus pantomime.