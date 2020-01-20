From an afternoon tea dance to a trip to the zoo - here are five things to do today in Blackpool - Monday, January 20, 2020

Each day we'll bring you a selection of shows and events happening in Blackpool that you won't want to miss. So if you're planning an impromptu night here are today's choices:

Afternoon tea dance: With the ever popular sounds of Vince Burns on the organ, in the fabulous Marine Hall ballroom, in Fleetwood . The regular monthly dance takes place between 2pm and 4pm. Entrance to the seafront venue is priced £4.50 and there will be tea and coffee available. For more information telephone 01253 887693 or e-mail the venue via marinehall@wyre.gov.uk

Mereside Community Gospel Choir: Very relaxed, informal and friendly choir. New members welcome. Tarnside Community Centre, Tarnside, Mereside. 7.30-9.30pm. Details ring Linda 07784 325537.

Scrabble: Join enthusiastic Scrabble players for an afternoon of friendly competition at Poulton Libtary at 2pm until 4.30pm. Players of all abilities welcome. Refreshments available.

Therapy dog: Wilma loves listening to stories and hearing children read. PAT Dogs provide comfort, encourage positive social behaviours, enhance self-esteem, motivate speech and inspire young people to have fun. Ansdell Library, 4pm.

Blackpool Zoo and Dinosaur Safari: Home to more than 400 animals as well as 32 different dinosaurs. Daily from 10am. East Park Drive, Blackpool. Details (01253) 830830.