From Aladdin to meeting Father Christmas - here are five things to do today in Blackpool - Monday, December 9, 2019

Each day we'll bring you a selection of shows and events happening in Blackpool that you won't want to miss. So if you're planning an impromptu night here are today's choices:

Pantomime

Join Aladdin, at Lowther Pavilion, on the journey of a lifetime as he soars through the skies in his quest for fortune and true love. Full of magic, mystery and make-believe, Aladdin will delight your senses in a blaze of shimmering scenery, sparkling costumes, sensational song and dance and side-splitting laughter not to mention plenty of chances for you to join in the fun, booing the baddie and cheering the champions in true pantomime tradition .

Nativity

Walking Nativity: Dress up as a nativity character, hear the story, sing carols and re-create the Christmas journey. Starting at Christ The King, Rodwell Walk, Blackpool. 3.10pm.

Other events

Trigger Point Pilates: Release the pain and tension in tight muscles and restructure your body. Suitable for all ages and genders. Marton Methodist Church, Midgeland Road, Marton. 10.45-11.45am. Details ring 01253 403273.

Meet Santa: Santa lives in his own special log cabin at Farmer Parr’s in Fleetwood, with Rudolph peeping through the window. The entire barn is magically transformed into a Winter Wonderland with a live nativity scene.

Blackpool Zoo and Dinosaur Safari: Home to more than 400 animals as well as 32 different dinosaurs. Daily from 10am. East Park Drive, Blackpool. Details (01253) 830830.