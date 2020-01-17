From a trip to the ballet to a talk on organ donation - here are some things to do today in Blackpool - Friday, January 17, 2020

Each day we'll bring you a selection of shows and events happening in Blackpool that you won't want to miss. So if you're planning an impromptu night here are today's choices:

Theatre and shows

Sleeping Beauty: Performed by The Russian State Ballet of Siberia and accompanied by a live orchestra. The classic story of love and innocence, mystery and magic set to Tchaikovsky’s sublime score. Stunning choreography, sumptuous costumes and wonderful sets form the fantasy world in which the Lilac Fairy struggles against the evil Carabosse. The Grand Theatre, Church Street, Blackpool. 7.30pm.

Jack Gleadow – Mr Saturday Night: Multi award-winning stand-up comedian. Lowther Pavilion, Lowther Terrace, Lytham. 8pm.

Pubs and bars

Popa Chubby plus Blackballed: The Waterloo Music Bar, Waterloo Road, South Shore. 7pm.

Social clubs

Roy Rolland: Claremont Conservative Club, Westminster Road, Blackpool.

Trident: Bispham Con. Club, Red Bank Road, Bispham.

The Deal: Bloomfield Club, 128 Bloomfield Road, Blackpool.

Danny King: Hotels and Apartments Club, 122 Coronation Street, Blackpool.

Karaoke and open mic with Mad Mike: Cleveleys Men’s Club, Slinger Road, Cleveleys.

Kearra Bethany: Brunswick Club, Bethesda Square, Blackpool.

Tom Mcleod: Thornton Cleveleys Wings Club. 135, Victoria Road West, Cleveleys.

Jaydn Roberts: Blackpool RBL Club, 33039 King Street, Blackpool.

Cartwright: Stanley Ward Conservative Club, 92-94 Common Edge Road, Marton.

Others

Organ Donation Talk: Lee Coulthard gives a talk on how lives have been changed as a result or organ donation and shares some real life stories on how people’s lives have been affected. Poulton Library, Blackpool Old Road, Poulton. 2.15-3pm.