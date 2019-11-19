From a tribute to Elton John to live entertainment from The Deadbeats - here are five things to do today in Blackpool - Friday, November 22, 2019

Have your say

Each day we'll bring you a selection of shows and events happening in Blackpool that you won't want to miss. So if you're planning an impromptu night here are today's choices:

Theatre

The Girl On The Train: Starring Samantha Womack, this gripping new play will keep you guessing until the final moment. The Opera House, Winter Gardens, Church Street, Blackpool. 7.30pm.

Rocket Man A Tribute to Elton John: A musical journey, charting the rise to fame of one of the biggest selling artists of all time. Lowther Pavilion, Lowther Terrace, Lytham. 7.30pm

Faith – The George Michael Legacy: Remembering one of the greatest singer-songwriters of all time. A musical journey brings to life 35 years of hits from George’s glittering career. Marine Hall, The Esplanade, Fleetwood.

Social clubs

The Deadbeats: Enjoy live entertainment with the sounds of The Deadbeats: Marton Institute, Oxford Square, Marton.

David Bowie tribute act: Graham Bullen, performs at Marton Institute with support from new local duo Primo. Doors open at 7.30pm. Entry is £5 for guests, £2 for members.