From a tea dance to a trip to Blackpool Zoo - here are five things to do in Blackpool today - Monday, November 18, 2019

Have your say

Each day we'll bring you a selection of shows and events happening in Blackpool that you won't want to miss. So if you're planning an impromptu night here are today's choices:

Dance

Tea dance: Run by the Friends of Lowther Pavilion, dance the afternoon away. Blackpool Tower organist Chris Hopkins will be playing all your favourites and taking requests at Lowther Pavilion, Lowther Terrace, Lytham. 2pm.

Read more what's on news here

Other events

Ice skating: Public skating session at The Arena, Blackpool Pleasure Beach from 1 to 3pm and 3.30-5.30pm.

Blackpool Zoo: Home to more than 400 animals as well as 32 different dinosaurs. Daily from 10am. East Park Drive, Blackpool. Details (01253) 830830.

Social bridge: Everyone welcome to Highfield Road Community Centre, South Shore, from 1pm until 4.30pm.

Keep fit and dance: Movement to music for older adults of any age or ability on Mondays from 9.45am until 11am at the community hall, St Albans Road, St Annes.