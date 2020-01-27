From a tea dance to a smart phone quiz - here are five things to do in Blackpool - Monday, January 27, 2020

Have your say

Each day we'll bring you a selection of shows and events happening in Blackpool that you won't want to miss. So if you're planning an impromptu night here are today's choices:

Theatre and shows

Friends Tea Dance: Blackpool Tower organist Chris Hopkins will be playing all your favourites and taking requests. Lowther Pavilion, Lowther Terrace, Lytham. 2pm.

Read more what's on news here

Social clubs

The Big Quiz: Hampton Road Social, Off Lytham Road, South Shore.

Smart Phone Quiz: Bloomfield Club, 128 Bloomfield Road, Blackpool.

Others

Poetry People: Read, listen, perform and appreciate all aspects of poetry, classic, modern and original. Reading poets A/B with the theme ‘Opportunity onwards and upwards’. Thornton Library, Victoria Road East, Thornton. 1.30-3.30pm.

Tea Dance: Ian Midgeley on the organ, tea and coffee available. Marine Hall, The Esplanade, Fleetwood. 2-4pm.