From a quiz night to pilates - here are five things to do today in Blackpool - Wednesday, January 15, 2020

Each day we'll bring you a selection of shows and events happening in Blackpool that you won't want to miss. So if you're planning an impromptu night here are today's choices:

Social clubs

Violet Dayz: Bloomfield Club, 128 Bloomfield Road, Blackpool.

Quizzes

Dave Ward Roadshow Quiz Night: Free to enter, Pictures, cryptograms, general knowledge, music plus “Play Your Cards Right” jackpot and free chocolate. The Halfway House, St Annes Road, South Shore. 9pm.

Others

Reading Group: Meet other avid readers and find out what the group thought of the chosen title. Discussing The Penguin Lessons by Tom Mitchell. Poulton Library, Blackpool Old Road, Poulton. 11am-noon.

Trigger Point Pilates: Release the pain and tension in tight muscles and restructure your body. Suitable for all ages and genders. Also personal training at home. Marton Methodist Church, Midgeland Road, Marton. 10-11am.