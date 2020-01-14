From a quiz night to line dancing - here are five things to do today in Blackpool - Tuesday, January 14, 2020

Have your say

Each day we'll bring you a selection of shows and events happening in Blackpool that you won't want to miss. So if you're planning an impromptu night here are today's choices:

Quizzes

Dave Ward Roadshow Quiz Night: Free to enter, quiz show, pictures, cryptograms, general knowledge, music and “Play Your Cards Right” jackpot, plus free chocolate. Grosvenor Casino, The Sandcastle, South Promenade, Blackpool. 9pm.

Social clubs

Line Dancing: Bispham Con. Club, Red Bank Road, Bispham.

Quiz Night: Thornton Cleveleys Wings Club. 135, Victoria Road West, Cleveleys.

Others

Cryptic Crossword Group: Meet people who can give a helping hand to crack those difficult puzzles. Poulton Library, Blackpool Old Road, Poulton. 10.30am-11.30am.

Trigger Point Pilates: Release the pain and tension in tight muscles and restructure your body. Suitable for all ages and genders. Also personal training at home. The White Church, Fairhaven. 6.30-7.30pm. Details ring 01253 403273.

Fleetwood Acoustic Room: Free and open event where musicians and music lovers are welcome to join for an evening of like minded people. Entry by donation. The North Euston Hotel, The Esplanade, Fleetwood. 7.30pm.