From a pub quiz to pilates - here are five things to do today in Blackpool - Tuesday, January 21, 2020

Have your say

Each day we'll bring you a selection of shows and events happening in Blackpool that you won't want to miss. So if you're planning an impromptu night here are today's choices:

Quizzes

Dave Ward Roadshow Quiz Night: Free to enter, quiz show, pictures, crytograms, general knowledge, music and “Play Your Cards Right” jackpot, plus free chocolate. Grosvenor Casino, The Sandcastle, South Promenade, Blackpool. 9pm.

Read more what's on news here

Social clubs

Rare Fusion: Bispham Con. Club, Red Bank Road, Bispham.

Others

Coffee Morning: Meet up for a chat with members of Friends of Poulton Library and enjoy and coffee or tea. Poulton Library, Blackpool Old Road, Poulton. 10am-noon.

Spotlight on Sculpture: The first in a series of exhibitions that brings together recent as well as long-standing acquisitions in a display that highlights key sculpture works from the collection. Grundy Art Gallery, Queen Street, Blackpool. 10am-5pm.

Trigger Point Pilates: Release the pain and tension in tight muscles and restructure your body. Suitable for all ages and genders. Also personal training at home. DW Sports, Vicarage Lane, Marton. 10.20-11.20am. Details ring 01253 403273.