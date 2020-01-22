From a pub quiz night to samba band taster session - here are five things to do today in Blackpool - Wednesday, January 22, 2020

Have your say

Each day we'll bring you a selection of shows and events happening in Blackpool that you won't want to miss. So if you're planning an impromptu night here are today's choices:

Social clubs

John Gillan: Bloomfield Club, 128 Bloomfield Road, Blackpool.

Quizzes

Dave Ward Roadshow Quiz Night: Free to enter, Pictures, cryptograms, general knowledge, music plus “Play Your Cards Right” jackpot and free chocolate. The Halfway House, St Annes Road, South Shore. 9pm.

Others

Spotlight on Sculpture: The first in a series of exhibitions that brings together recent as well as long-standing acquisitions in a display that highlights key sculpture works from the collection. Grundy Art Gallery, Queen Street, Blackpool. 10am-5pm.

Penny Farm Rescue & Rehabilitation Centre: Meet the horses and ponies. Visitor centre, guided tours. Free entry. Preston New Road, Peel. Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, 11am to 4pm. Details, (01253) 766095.

Poco Loco: Blackpool’s community Samba band. Rehearsals every week. No experience necessary, just join in the fun at a free taster session. First Step Centre, Dickson Road, Blackpool. 7-9pm. www.pocoloco.org