From a Murder Is Announced at the theatre to meeting horses and ponies at Penny Farm - here are five things to do today in Blackpool - Wednesday, November 27, 2019

Have your say

Each day we'll bring you a selection of shows and events happening in Blackpool that you won't want to miss. So if you're planning an impromptu night here are today's choices:

Theatre

A Murder is Announced: Presented by Middle Ground Theatre Company Ltd, their acclaimed production of Agatha Christie’s classic Miss Marple Mystery. The Grand Theatre, Church Street, Blackpool. 2.30pm & 7.30pm.

Quizzes

Dave Ward Roadshow Quiz Night: Free to enter, four prize quizzes plus “Play Your Cards Right” jackpot. The Shovels, 260 Common Edge Road, Blackpool. 8.30pm-11pm.

Other events

Knitting Group: Fundraising event with a fantastic array of lovely Christmas knitted items, raising money for the heart unit at Blackpool Victoria Hospital. The Mezzanine, Victoria Hospital, Whinney Heys Road, Blackpool, 11am-3pm.

Lancashire Songs and Poems: Local author and musician Kevin Morris will entertain with songs and poems to celebrate Lancashire Day. Poulton Library, Blackpool Old Road, Poulton. 4-5pm.

Penny Farm Rescue & Rehabilitation Centre: Meet the horses and ponies. Visitor centre, guided tours. Free entry. Preston New Road, Peel. Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, 11am to 4pm. Details, (01253) 766095.