From a festive elf trail to a quiz night - here are five things to do today in Blackpool - Wednesday, December 4, 2019

Each day we'll bring you a selection of shows and events happening in Blackpool that you won't want to miss. So if you're planning an impromptu night here are today's choices:

Festive Elf Trail

A new festive trail at the Sea Life Centre, Promenade, Blackpool, offering young visitors the chance to get onto Santa’s nice list.

The naughty elf trail enables youngsters to explore during a festive adventure past the rock pool, under the ocean tunnel and through the rainforest area. Follow the trail, filling in activity packs by spotting festive clues as they scan each display. If they succeed, a place on Santa’s nice list awaits along with a special festive Sea Life pop badge, which are highly collectable.

Entertainment

Community Concert: Featuring Ben Moss, Norman Barrett, Stevie Jones and compere Des Day. Cleveleys Men’s Club, Slinger Road, Cleveleys.

Others

Penny Farm Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre: Meet the horses and ponies. Visitor centre, guided tours. Free entry. Preston New Road, Peel. Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, 11am to 4pm. Details, (01253) 766095.

Dave Ward Roadshow Quiz Night: Free to enter, four prize quizzes plus “Play Your Cards Right” jackpot. The Shovels, 260 Common Edge Road, Blackpool. 8.30pm-11pm.

Singing By Heart: New singing group for people living with dementia. The first Wednesday of each month. Blackpool Citadel, Raikes Parade, Blackpool. 10am.

