From a festival of Christmas Trees to the big band sounds of 16 Men Swinging - Here are five things to do in Blackpool today - Thursday, November 21, 2019

Each day we'll bring you a selection of shows and events happening in Blackpool that you won't want to miss. So if you're planning an impromptu night here are today's choices:

Christmas Tree Festival

The annual event showcases dozens of uniquely decorated trees presented by local organisations, charities and businesses. Visitors to the event can vote for their favourites to decide the winner of the ‘BestTree’ prize and also enjoy loads of early festive fun. Derham Lounge, Winter Gardens, Church Street, Blackpool. 11am- 3.30pm. Admission £1.50 adults, children free.

Nativity

A Flint Street Nativity: A fun play for adults and children however please be aware that it contains some very rude words which may not be suitable for the very young. Thornton Little Theatre, Fleetwood Road North, Thornton. 7.30pm.

Music

Les McKeown's Bay City Rollers: Bringing new energy to all the classic hits. Les brings back all the thrill and excitement of Rollermania, performing all the original hits. Viva!, The Promenade, Blackpool.

Big Band

Performed by 16 Men Swinging. Tickets £8 in aid of Trinity Hospice. The Glendower Hotel, St Annes. 8pm-10pm. Ring 01253 729097.

Coffee Morning

Friends of The Grand welcome guest speaker director Andy Vitolo on ‘Reminiscences and Visions’. The Grand Theatre, Church Street, Blackpool. 10.30am.