From a comedy show to an exhibition on sculpture - here are five things to do today in Blackpool - Thursday, January 23, 2020

Theatre and shows

The Addams Family: Lowther Pavilion, Lowther Terrace, Lytham, 7.30pm.

Comedy

Disabled comedians Jack Carroll (ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent, BBC’s Live At The Apollo) and Pete Selwood (New Yorkshire Comedian of The Year 2016) present, ImPAIRment, a sketch show about, you guessed it... disability. Jack has performed at various clubs and live events across the country, cementing his place on the national comedy circuit. He is showing at the Comedy Station, Bank Hey Street, Blackpool at 7pm.

Social clubs

Quiz, bingo, raffle, open mic: Bispham Con. Club, Red Bank Road, Bispham.

Jaydn Roberts: Blackpool RBL Club, 33039 King Street, Blackpool.

Others

Spotlight on Sculpture: The first in a series of exhibitions that brings together recent as well as long-standing acquisitions in a display that highlights key sculpture works from the collection. Grundy Art Gallery, Queen Street, Blackpool. 10am-5pm.