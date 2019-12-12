From a carol concert to a festive elf trail - here are some things to do today in Blackpool - Thursday, December 12, 2019

Each day we'll bring you a selection of shows and events happening in Blackpool that you won't want to miss. So if you're planning an impromptu night here are today's choices:

Theatres and shows

Carol Concert: Led by the fantastic 25-piece band Blackpool Brass, a collection of readings, musical items and a short Christmas message from international speaker and author J.John. Empress Ballroom, Winter Gardens, Church Street, Blackpool. 7.15pm.

Aladdin: Join Aladdin on the journey of a lifetime as he soars through the skies in his quest for fortune and true love. Full of magic, mystery and make-believe, Aladdin will delight your senses in a blaze of shimmering scenery, sparkling costumes, sensational song and dance and side-splitting laughter not to mention plenty of chances for you to join in the fun, booing the baddie and cheering the champions in true pantomime tradition. Lowther Pavilion, Lowther Terrace, Lytham.

Social clubs

Sequence and Ballroom Dancing: Hampton Road Social, Off Lytham Road, South Shore.

Quiz, Bingo, Raffle, Open Mic: Bispham Con. Club, Red Bank Road, Bispham.

Janette Munro and Mike Lancaster: Bloomfield Club, 128 Bloomfield Road, Blackpool.

Jaydn Roberts: Blackpool RBL Club, 33039 King Street, Blackpool.

Others

Festive Elf Trail: The naughty elf trail enables youngsters to explore during a festive adventure past the rock pool, under the ocean tunnel and through the rainforest area. Follow the trail, filling in activity packs by spotting festive clues and win a place on Santa’s nice list. The Sea Life Centre, Promenade, Blackpool.