Free meal for your dad when they play The Crystal Maze Live this Father's Day

If you’re puzzling over what to get your dad this Father’s Day, then mixing 90s nostalgia with a family meal might be the answer.

Anyone booking tickets for their dad to experience The Crystal Maze Live Experience in Manchester for Father’s Day, can treat him to a free three-course meal at Sapporo Teppanyaki, an authentic Japanese restaurant located in Deansgate.

By quoting MancDAD upon booking, dads can enjoy a free starter, meal and dessert before or after playing the Maze on Father’s Day weekend, from tomorrow through to Sunday, June 16.

The attraction on Lower Byrom Street in Manchester gives guests chance to relive the classic 90s television show by winning crystals during different challenges in the four zones, Aztec, Medieval, Industrial and Futuristic.

Each crystal won means more time in the iconic dome, where the aim is to catch enough golden tickets to bag a spot on the coveted leader board.

The Manchester site is open to ages 13 and over, but each party must be accompanied by at least one person aged over 18.

Tickets must be booked via the customer service team on 0161 791 0727 and quote MancDAD for the restaurant offer.

Pre-booking at Sappora Teppanyaki Manchester is advised.

For more details visit https://the-crystal-maze.com/manchester/