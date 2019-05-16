Free activities for families at new nature reserve

Families are invited to join a day of celebration to mark the creation of an important nature reserve, RSPB Hesketh Out Marsh at Hesketh Bank near Southport.

The site, which is part of the Ribble Estuary National Nature Reserve, has undergone a transformation over the last decade from farmland back to saltmarsh.

The Saltmarsh Celebration Day will take place on Saturday from 10am until 4pm.

A host of free, drop-in activities including behind the scenes saltmarsh safaris, and mud dipping will be on offer.

Thanks to a partnership of the RSPB, the Environment Agency and Natural England, and support from WREN, this award-winning project to restore the land back to saltmarsh reached its final stages of completion in September 2017. Now, 18 months on, with the site looking its wild and wonderful best in spring, the public are invited to join in a day of celebrations.

Tony Baker, site manager of the RSPB Ribble Reserves, said: “The site now attracts thousands of internationally important birds such as pink footed geese and wigeons in autumn and winter, to nesting wading birds such as avocets - the emblem of the RSPB, and the song of skylarks in spring and summer.

“We’re hoping lots of people will come along to our celebration event.”

Visit www.rspb.org.uk/heskethoutmarsh