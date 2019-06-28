Fleetwood Outdoor Cinema: here are the movies being shown in Fleetwood Memorial Park this Saturday

Have your say

Fleetwood Memorial Park will be hosting an outdoor cinema this weekend. Here is everything you need to know about the films, what to bring, and where to find parking.

The event, organised by Fleetwood Town Council and the Friends of Memorial Park, has been paid for with money from the Heritage Lottery Fund.

The event is being organised by Wyre Council and the Friends of Memorial Park.

More than 3,000 people have expressed interest in the family friendly event on Facebook, and hosts have told the public that they will be showing "a cartoon, a classic, and a smash hit film."

So here is everything we know ahead of the big day:

When does it start?

Fleetwood Memorial Park was refurbished in 2017.

The first movie will start at 11am - but people are advised to arrive well before then to get set up in a good position before it begins.

What movies are showing?

"The Jungle Book" will screen from 11am to 12:20am.

After a break, "Grease" will be shown from 2pm to 3:45pm.

And finally, "Bohemian Rhapsody" from 5pm to 7:15pm.

How much does it cost?

The outdoor cinema is a completely free and family friendly event!

What should I bring?

Organisers have encouraged people to bring picnics, camping chairs, and blankets with them to the event.

Are dogs allowed?

Hosts have confirmed on Facebook that dogs are welcome in the park.

Will there be refreshments?

There will be a variety of vendors there at the outdoor cinema, selling cold drinks, fish and chips, and ice-cream.

The Friends of Memorial Park will also be there, fundraising for new play equipment for the children.

Where can I park?

Organisers have warned people that parking is extremely limited in the area, and have encouraged as many people as possible to arrive on foot.

For those travelling from Blackpool, the Stanley Road and Lindel Road tram stops are a very short walk from Fleetwood Memorial Park.

There are also limited parking spaces on Copse Road, roughly a five minute walk from the park.