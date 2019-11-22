Three runs in aid of testicular cancer, prostrate cancer and mental health charities will take place at Herons Reach on Saturday.

First MoRuns set to be held in Blackpool tomorrow

Now in its 10th year, the MoRun event also aims to raise awareness. There are 5k and 10k runs starting at 9.30am with entry prices ranging from £12-22.

Commentator Chris Benson is encouraging people of all ages to take part and to dress as silly as possible.

He said: “It’s a fantastic event for all abilities and ages and good fun for kids too as they can enter the [1.5k] MiniMoRun. It’s timed but not as serious as other events I’ve commentated at.

“I’ve commentated at these events for years now but they’ve added Blackpool for the first time, which is nice.”

Online entries are now closed, though places will be sold on a first come, first served basis on the day.

Those taking part will get a medal and headband, with awards also handed out for the best fancy dress.

For more, see mo-running,com/blackpool