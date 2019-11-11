Festivities begin in Fleetwood with annual Christmas market

The Christmas market at the Marine Hall is set for this Sunday, and this year it’s even bigger than ever before.

Taking place from 10am to 4pm, entry is free and with more than 80 exhibitors, it’s perfect for picking up festive food, drink and gifts.

Held outdoors along the colonnade and inside the ballroom and event rooms, the market will be filled with traditional handmade gifts, unique craft items, delicious hot street food and cold food and drink. The best of local independent traders will be selling gifts for all the family with individual handcrafted items and one of a kind pieces. There will be plenty of activities along with a crafts and music from Thornton Cleveleys Brass Band. And of course no trip to the market would be complete without the chance to see Santa in his grotto.

Julia Robinson commercial manager for Wyre Theatres said: “Marine Hall’s Christmas Market has lots of new stalls, as well as many familiar faces at this year’s event so there will be plenty for everyone to enjoy of all ages. The event seems to be growing every year and offering a wider variety. This free event is the perfect festive family market and really kick starts the Christmas season.”

To see who is exhibiting visit www.marinehall.co.uk/christmasmarket or for more information call our box office on 01253 887693.