Festival of music plus summer furn at Blackpool community centre @The Grange

Youngsters from one of Blackpool’s most deprived areas will get a free fun day on the beach and a trip to the zoo in a packed programme of summer events.

And the Grange Park community is also set to have a one day festival of music and food as part of the schedule.

There will be fun for families @The Grange through the summer

The music event will take place on Saturday, August 3 at the Dinmore Avenue community centre @TheGrange with a host of bands and the final of the Grange Park’s Got Talent competition.

Development Manager Cath Powell said the festival idea came for the new Friends of Grange community group.

She said: “The friends group has been very busy with some great ideas and this festival was their suggestion. We have had a Grange Park’s Got Talent running and we have had some golden buzzer acts already going through.

“It has been amazing and we have two semi-finals coming up. So the finalists will be performing at the festival.

“We have some local bands and some special guest artists, so there will be music all day, food stalls from all over the world, games and activities from noon to 7pm.

“We have a huge marquee and there will be a kids disco and a tea dance for older people.”

The summer fun is launched on Wednesday July 24 by a Make your own Rockets Day with Adrian Pritchard showing families how to make water launched rockets.

Adrian has a series of events throughout the six weeks including den building on August 7. The free beach fun sessions, featuring picnics, sandcastles and all manner of games will be on August 6, 16 and 30.

The trip to the zoo will be on Tuesday, August 13 and throughout the six weeks will be a variety of events including the Hope Kidz Klub Summer School.