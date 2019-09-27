From stepping out onto the sky-high viewing platform to exploring the spooky depths of Dungeon, there’s so much to do at The Blackpool Tower – and now families can enjoy a unique entertainment experience at the brand new Fifth Floor family bar.

The iconic landmark, which celebrated its 125th birthday in May ahead of a full year of anniversary activities, has more to offer than ever before with the opening of its brand new family entertainment venue.

The multi-purpose suite, located in the former home of Jungle Jim’s, combines a stage and function room and will be used for family entertainment, events and conferences.

The Blackpool Tower has appointed Kieron Lunn, a regular on the Blackpool performance circuit, as the manager of The Fifth Floor. Kieron previously worked as an entertainer at The Blackpool Tower from 2012 until 2014 and will now be responsible for organising the entertainment for the hundreds of families visiting every week.

“Having worked in the entertainment industry for many years, I’m confident that this new attraction can bring something fresh to the market and become the go-to destination for families visiting the resort,” he said.

The Blackpool Tower combines six attractions to explore, meaning there really is something for everyone to see and do. Visitors can take sightseeing to new heights and head to The Blackpool Tower Eye more than 380ft (115m) from the ground, offering a bird’s-eye view of the famous illuminations. Those brave enough can step onto the SkyWalk, a 5cm-thick glass viewing platform where, on a clear day, you can see up to the Lake District, down to Liverpool and across to the Isle of Man.

Thrill-seekers will also enjoy The Blackpool Tower Dungeon, a fun day out that blends special effects and scenery with an amazing cast of actors for a scary and exhilarating ride for all your senses – plus there's a brand new Home of Halloween show to check out this autumn.

For good old-fashioned family fun, you can’t miss The Blackpool Tower Circus: it first opened to the public on 14 May 1894 and has not missed a season since, with the legendary Endresz family still packing the arena. Expect hilarious slapstick antics teamed with edge-of-your-seat jaw-dropping stunts from some of the world's best acts.

Families can also take a trip back in time for the dinosaur mini-golf on the seventh floor with nine holes of prehistoric fun, or there's the world-famous Blackpool Tower Ballroom where you can dance the afternoon away or watch from the sidelines as you enjoy a delicious Afternoon Tea.

A symbol of the region and one of the most well-known attractions in the country, The Blackpool Tower opened on 14 May, 1894. The brainchild of Sir John Bickerstaffe, a former Mayor of Blackpool who was inspired by a visit to the Eiffel Tower, it was dubbed the ‘Wonderland of the World’. Old attractions used to include an aviary, aquarium and menagerie, and famous faces who have visited over the years include Princess Diana, Take That and even King Kong, who was seen swinging from The Blackpool Tower in 1984.

And the celebrations for Blackpool’s big birthday have gone way beyond the Grade I-listed building itself: all babies born at Blackpool Victoria Hospital on 14 May received lifetime free admission to the attraction, while the team at The Blackpool Tower are inviting every child under 12 in the local area to visit the top of the landmark during its anniversary year.

For more information about The Blackpool Tower, visit www.theblackpooltower.com.