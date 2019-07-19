Days out: Towering maze celebrates moon landings at Lakeland Farm Park

Have your say

Families can challenge themselves to a special space mission to celebrate the fiftieth anniversary of man landing on the moon.

To mark the iconic achievement of the Apollo 11 mission, a towering maize crop has been created at Lakeland Farm Park near Kendal in the South Lakes.

The new design, which features a spaceman, the Earth and the NASA logo, provides a two-hour adventure and commemorates the moment Neil Armstrong and Edwin (Buzz) Aldrin walked on the moon on July 20, 1969.

The attraction also has a new arena for animal activities and talks focusing on the farm animals, including sheep, pigs, ferrets, llamas, alpacas, goats, horses and Winston the donkey.

Also new for 2019 – the Lakeland Farm Park’s 15th birthday year - are an underground tube maze, a vintage tractor and a large inflatable indoor bouncy castle.

There are also indoor and outdoor karts, soft play areas, tractor and trailer rides, giant draughts and trampolines.

The Apollo 11-inspired maze is open daily from 10am to 6pm until September 3 and then at weekends until September 29. Moonlit maze adventures will run between 6pm and 10pm on September 21 and 28, as the space theme continues.

For more details and ticket prices, visit www.lakelandmaze.co.uk