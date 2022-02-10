The former Camelot theme park site in Charnock Richard will welcome thrill-seekers back through its gates for the first time in 10 years.

The scare attraction, Camelot Rises, will see thrill-seekers follow a guided route around the park for a "fully immersive, interactive zombie experience".

Visitors will then be able to watch horror movies on large outdoor screens from the comfort of their cars.

Opening for an exclusive press event on Friday (November 5), we took a look at Chorley' s new terrifying attraction.

1. A soldier checks guests for signs of the mysterious infection before letting them into the park. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo Sales

2. As the army fight to keep control of the park, it's your turn to see if you can survive a deadly night of terror. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo Sales

3. A zombie lurks in the shadows ready to pounce on the next unsuspecting guest. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo Sales

4. A deadly accident has left the mythical world of Camelot destroyed and full of zombies hungry for human flesh. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo Sales