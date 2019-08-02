Blackpool's Madame Tussauds announces 'quiet hour' for customers with autism

People who want the chance to wonder at world-famous waxworks away from the hustle and bustle of the general crowds will soon have their chance.

Madame Tussauds, on Blackpool Promenade, is opening an hour earlier on Sunday, August 11, for a quiet hour, which offers guests with autism and other sensory requirements a calmer environment.

The quiet hour will take place at the attraction from 9am until 10pm.

Music and television screens that are normally played in the attraction will be turned off, and lights will be dimmed down where possible.

Matthew Titherington, general manager at Madame Tussauds Blackpool said: “This is the second time we have hosted a quiet hour at the attraction, and we hope this will help our visitors with specific needs to thoroughly enjoy their time here away from the crowds.

“This summer, we have launched a Strictly Come Dancing area featuring Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman and quiet hour will give guests the chance to waltz across the dance floor and pose with the wax figures in a less busy environment.”

Quiet hour tickets cost £9.95 per person with one free carer ticket for each qualifying guest.