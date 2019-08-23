Blackpool's Let's Make Music event cancelled

The Let's Make Music event, to be held tomorrow in St John’s Square, Blackpool, has been cancelled.

Instead there will be ad-hoc performances from UDO Street Dance competitors, who will be taking part in a three-day large-scale event at The Winter Gardens. There will be a stage set up in St John’s Square until Sunday, August 25, to showcase street dance talent.

The ad-hoc street dance events in St John’s Square will run from approximately 10.30am to 6pm, tomorrow, and from 12.30pm on Sunday until 6pm.

Stephen Pierre, creative director of Unity Music Arts Trust, said: “The UDO Street Dance outdoor event is a positive step forward for Blackpool and is a contribution in raising the town’s cultural profile.

"The Let’s Make Music outdoor event is likely will be re-scheduled to take place next summer with Trinity Hospice places as the beneficiary. Thanks for your understanding and the co-operation shown from the participating musicians.”