Blackpool 'renamed' after this iconic Game of Thrones location in PR stunt

It finished at the weekend – but resort bosses are taking part in a publicity stunt to advertise the digital download release of Game of Thrones: The Final Season today.

They pretended to have renamed Blackpool as Castle Black-Pool, with the deputy leader Gillian Campbell getting in on the act.

She said she was “excited” by the stunt, and said she hopes “all fans will visit the resort” to see a fake sign in a planter next to the Comedy Carpet.

It’s there for a “limited time only” to flog downloadable copies of the last Game of Thrones series, while free HBO-branded stress balls are being handed out from the ‘Castle Black-Pool Tourist Information Centre’.

Castle Black was the primary headquarters of the Night’s Watch in the medieval fantasy epic, which ran for eight series and is an adaptation of George R. R. Martin’s series of novels.

Covent Garden in London has apparently been renamed Highgarden, Essex was switched to Essos, and Doune Castle, in Stirlingshire, Scotland, has been dubbed Winterfell.

It is not known whether council was paid to take part in the stunt.