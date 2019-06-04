Blackpool Pride 2019: This is everything you need to know ahead of this weekend's event

Have your say

The resort is gearing-up for this year's Blackpool Pride event which will be held at the Tower Festival Headland for the first time.

With only a few days to go, here's everything you need to know about Blackpool Pride:

Blackpool Pride 2019

Who will be performing at the weekend?

There will be a variety of exciting performances at the Tower Festival Headland, along with former Steps singer Claire Richards who will be headlining on Saturday (8 June).

Other acts performing on Saturday include; Chesney Hawkes, CeCe Peniston and Sybil.

Will there be any road closures?

Signs across the town are warning residents of road closures on Saturday, however, details of which roads will be affected have not been released by Blackpool Council.

We will update this section once we know more.

What will the weather be like this weekend?

This year’s pride proceedings will start at 11am with the renowned pride parade, which will begin from South Pier and proceed all the way along the promenade until it reaches The Metropole Hotel.

Saturday is set to begin with heavy rain, turning lighter by 10am, but continuing throughout the morning and most of the afternoon, changing to sunny intervals by late-afternoon.

What items can I not take into the Tower Festival Headline arena?

Organisers are warning that some items will be banned from the Tower Festival Headline venue on June 8, and all bags will be searched and tagged on the way into the arena.

Bags should be no bigger than A4 size.

Amnesty bins will be at the entrance to the main arena.

