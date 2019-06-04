Blackpool Pride 2019: Banned items from the Tower Festival Headline event

Have your say

Blackpool Pride 2019 will take place from 8 to 9 June, with this year’s Pride set to be bigger than ever before.

There will be the annual pride parade throughout the seaside resort, accompanied by performances at Tower Festival Headland on Saturday (8 June) and at Queen Street on both Saturday and Sunday (9 June).

Blackpool Pride 2019 will take place from 8 to 9 June, with this years Pride set to be bigger than ever before

But which items will be banned from the Tower Festival Headline venue on June 8?

The following items cannot be taken into the arena

• Any alcohol

• Excessive amounts of cigarettes ie more than for personal consumption

There will be the annual pride parade throughout the seaside resort, accompanied by performances at Tower Festival Headland on Saturday (8 June) and at Queen Street on both Saturday and Sunday (9 June)

• Glass bottles, jars or containers

• Chinese lanterns or sky lanterns

• Illegal substances

• Unidentifiable substances

• Nitrous oxide & associated equipment (balloons, CO2 dispensers, cream dispensers)

• Legal highs, New psychoactive substances (NPS) or equipment associated with NPS

• Portable laser equipment and laser pens

• Fireworks / pyrotechnics

• Flares / distress flares

• Any goods for unauthorised trading

• Any items which may reasonably be considered for use as a weapon

• Any items which may cause danger, offence or disruption to any other person

• Airhorns & megaphones

• Spray cans

• Oversized lighters

• Catapults

• Drones

• Sound Systems

• Animals other than guide dogs or hearing dogs

• Firearms

• Explosives

• Chairs

• Large Rucksacks or Bags

• Professional recording equipment and cameras

Note: all bags will be searched and tagged on the way into the arena.

For more information about Blackpool Pride 2019, visit: prideblackpool.co.uk/

For more information about Tower Festival Headland, visit: Blackpool, FY1 4BJ - visitblackpool.com/detail/tower-festival-headland





