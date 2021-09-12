The weekend of events included; 10k, 5k and 2k races on Saturday, followed by a half and full marathon on Sunday.

Michael Taylor, originally from Chorley, won the marathon on Sunday running for the RAF.

We sent our photographer to the event on Sunday to capture the scenes as marathon runners tested themselves at the annual event.

Can you spot yourself?

1. Runners take part in the Blackpool Half and full marathon along the promenade in Blackpool on Sunday. Photo Sales

2. Runners take part in the Blackpool Half and full marathon along the promenade in Blackpool on Sunday. Photo Sales

3. Runners take part in the Blackpool Half and full marathon along the promenade in Blackpool on Sunday. Photo Sales

4. Runners take part in the Blackpool Half and full marathon's along the promenade in Blackpool on Sunday. Photo Sales