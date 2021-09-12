Runners take part in the Blackpool Half and full marathon along the promenade in Blackpool on Sunday.

Blackpool marathon and Festival of Running 2021: 22 pictures as runners tackle the Promenade circuit during a weekend of events

Hundreds of runners from across Lancashire and the North West descended on Blackpool Promenade this weekend as the resort hosted its annual Festival marathon.

By Colin Ainscough
Sunday, 12th September 2021, 6:04 pm
Updated Sunday, 12th September 2021, 6:12 pm

The weekend of events included; 10k, 5k and 2k races on Saturday, followed by a half and full marathon on Sunday.

Michael Taylor, originally from Chorley, won the marathon on Sunday running for the RAF.

We sent our photographer to the event on Sunday to capture the scenes as marathon runners tested themselves at the annual event.

Can you spot yourself?

Runners take part in the Blackpool Half and full marathon along the promenade in Blackpool on Sunday.

Runners take part in the Blackpool Half and full marathon along the promenade in Blackpool on Sunday.

Runners take part in the Blackpool Half and full marathon along the promenade in Blackpool on Sunday.

Runners take part in the Blackpool Half and full marathon's along the promenade in Blackpool on Sunday.

