Blackpool Illuminations 2019 LIVE: Nina Nesbitt, Becky Hill, R3wire & Varski and Busted wow the crowds ahead of the big switch-on Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Share this article Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Are you ready for tonight's big switch on? We are, and we'll be bringing you all the latest throughout the day and into the evening. Refresh this page for the latest: The Blackpool 2019 Illuminations switch-on in full swing Here are the top toy model and collectable stores in Lancashire 'Protect yourselves and each other': VisitBlackpool warn public of fraudulent tickets for Blackpool Illuminations Switch-On 2019