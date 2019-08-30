Blackpool Illuminations 2019 LIVE: All the build-up ahead of tonight's big Switch-On

Share this article
0
Have your say

Are you ready for tonight's big switch on?

We are, and we'll be bringing you all the latest throughout the day and into the evening. Refresh this page for the latest:

Blackpool Illuminations is one of the highlights of the summer season.

Blackpool Illuminations is one of the highlights of the summer season.