Blackpool 10k 2021 race results: These are the chip times for every male runner during this weekend's event
Athletes from across the Fylde coast and the county slipped on their running shoes this weekend to take part in the Beaverbrooks Blackpool 10k.
Below are the race results for every male runner during this weekend's race in support of Trinity Hospice.
Chip times and race positions for every female runner can be found here.Order of listed information: Name / Race number / Chip time / Race position
Under 15 age group >>
Rafael Eaton / 924 / 00:37:08 / 6
Morgan Pritchard / 321 / 00:43:12 / 45
Jake Rodwell / 1151 / 00:47:55 / 90
Gary Jackson / 1288 / 00:53:09 / 169
Harry Robinson / 750 / 00:59:19 / 312
Liam Wall / 1140 / 01:04:53 / 424
Alfie Oldham / 1064 / 01:06:48 / 463
Ethan Small / 912 / 01:10:53 / 525
Benjamin Small / 1063 / 01:12:08 / 532
Isaac Houlden / 1015 / 01:20:03 / 596
Jessica O'connor / 158 / 01:31:39 / 636
Luke Suffolk / 667 / 00:35:55 / 3
Callum Gaunt / 151 / 00:37:22 / 9
Robert Webb / 889 / 00:38:04 / 13
Elliot Hamilton / 1019 / 00:38:55 / 17
Ethan Mcevoy / 926 / 00:40:48 / 27
Alex Jones / 1296 / 00:46:22 / 66
Joseph Neri / 1018 / 00:47:27 / 81
Peter Gaskell / 1003 / 00:47:28 / 87
Jamie Ford / 140 / 00:48:41 / 100
Jack Wilson / 954 / 00:49:27 / 107
Ethan Chambers / 1180 / 00:50:53 / 130
Matthew Bowling / 502 / 00:53:25 / 181
Sam Gallagher / 864 / 00:54:23 / 211
Benjamin Robinson / 1183 / 00:55:43 / 229
Connor Ward / 413 / 00:57:17 / 256
George Ritchie / 733 / 00:58:21 / 291
Harry Hornby / 1072 / 01:01:08 / 347
James Winterbottom / 1045 / 01:01:56 / 360
Ben Reid / 1090 / 01:02:41 / 384
Callum Barker / 978 / 01:05:06 / 419
Kallum O'loan / 813 / 01:05:37 / 444
Thomas Craine / 812 / 01:05:41 / 445
Gabriel Eagland / 1133 / 01:08:33 / 492
Tom Baron / 517 / 01:09:57 / 502
Dominic Wylie / 458 / 01:10:42 / 511
Ben Challinor / 80 / 01:25:11 / 620
Ryan Stott / 626 / 01:26:45 / 623
Daniel Gildea / 157 / 01:30:03 / 632
Matthew Sessions / 37 / 01:34:01 / 642
26 to 35 age group >>
Mike Toft / 625 / 00:33:13 / 1
Harry Poole / 318 / 00:33:41 / 2
Joe Greenwood / 1128 / 00:37:08 / 7
Rob German / 779 / 00:37:17 / 8
Liam Webb / 542 / 00:38:32 / 15
Ross Mckelvie / 820 / 00:38:46 / 16
Garen Tchobanian / 1231 / 00:38:57 / 18
Rob Hegarty / 836 / 00:39:30 / 22
Christopher Wylie / 531 / 00:43:51 / 50
Michael Loder / 1300 / 00:44:21 / 51
Steven Mallon / 761 / 00:45:47 / 63
Andrew Balderson / 928 / 00:46:01 / 65
Calvin Whiteside / 591 / 00:46:52 / 75
Rob Wallace / 407 / 00:48:16 / 92
Conall Mcginty / 1115 / 00:48:00 / 93
Edward Binns / 762 / 00:47:32 / 96
Moustapha Omar / 1120 / 00:47:55 / 98
Shane Hull / 1218 / 00:49:21 / 108
Lee Minto / 1129 / 00:49:35 / 113
Halton Dave / 822 / 00:49:46 / 114
Jonathon Heathcote / 1223 / 00:50:29 / 122
Mitchell Percival / 1213 / 00:51:02 / 128
Shawn Baguley / 1217 / 00:50:54 / 131
Michael Perry / 968 / 00:50:56 / 133
Jamie Atherton / 1299 / 00:51:38 / 154
Kieron Murphy / 1298 / 00:51:34 / 155
Chris Russon / 973 / 00:52:28 / 159
Obed Attah / 974 / 00:53:54 / 184
Ben Scowcroft / 859 / 00:54:23 / 191
Nick Valentine / 634 / 00:55:20 / 223
Matt Porter / 886 / 00:55:55 / 233
Wayne Godfrey / 947 / 00:55:59 / 234
Stephanie Clayton / 1109 / 00:56:10 / 235
Joe Price / 1033 / 00:55:49 / 249
Andy Baron / 1159 / 00:57:02 / 254
James Sutton / 1002 / 00:57:12 / 259
Matthew Poole / 1221 / 00:57:08 / 261
Jamie Hill / 1206 / 00:56:52 / 267
James Dixon / 640 / 00:57:37 / 272
Anthony Bradley / 920 / 00:57:56 / 275
Dean Larkin / 972 / 00:57:55 / 283
David Binns / 763 / 00:59:37 / 333
Brad Turner / 113 / 01:01:15 / 351
Lewis Hodgson / 480 / 01:01:31 / 361
Tom Nicholson / 297 / 01:02:18 / 367
Simon Oldnall / 775 / 01:01:51 / 374
Ben Jones / 221 / 01:05:18 / 420
Malcolm Clarke / 599 / 01:04:36 / 423
Tom Sayer / 1071 / 01:05:43 / 434
Matt Walters / 698 / 01:10:06 / 507
Tom Kennedy / 975 / 01:11:01 / 526
Robert Lloyd / 245 / 01:11:47 / 527
Jenny Shepherd / 1225 / 01:12:56 / 544
Martin Clegg / 810 / 01:13:44 / 554
Lee Meakin / 497 / 01:14:52 / 564
Damian Helme - Stall / 1230 / 01:18:12 / 587
Paul Young / 1229 / 01:20:03 / 597
Jonny Spencer / 1058 / 01:22:48 / 610
James Short / 1041 / 01:41:31 / 657
36 to 45 age group >>
James Greenaway / 364 / 00:36:04 / 4
Michael Osinski-Gray / 362 / 00:36:05 / 5
James Dyson / 969 / 00:37:52 / 12
Marc Cookson / 1139 / 00:39:12 / 20
Matthew Wilkinson / 1143 / 00:39:33 / 21
Sam Lawrence / 1216 / 00:39:57 / 23
Marc Potter / 1209 / 00:40:21 / 25
Ben Willoughby / 636 / 00:40:25 / 26
Philip Morris / 1190 / 00:40:51 / 29
Simon Lawson / 235 / 00:41:14 / 30
Ben Harper / 466 / 00:41:36 / 32
Gary Adams / 1290 / 00:41:38 / 33
Jonathon Sanderson / 1079 / 00:41:46 / 34
Peter Stambridge / 876 / 00:41:50 / 35
Adrian Hogg / 624 / 00:42:52 / 40
Steven Mercer / 660 / 00:42:56 / 41
Chris Haines / 1189 / 00:43:11 / 46
Ryan Cheimes / 1297 / 00:42:58 / 49
Martyn Coyne / 1168 / 00:45:02 / 54
David Beaver / 1010 / 00:44:17 / 57
Alex Dato / 1029 / 00:45:13 / 59
Danielle Kay / 1283 / 00:45:26 / 60
James Wood / 927 / 00:45:30 / 61
Mark Singleton / 1034 / 00:45:55 / 64
John Langin / 770 / 00:46:19 / 67
Robert Eaves / 1085 / 00:46:24 / 69
Neil Salanki / 536 / 00:47:04 / 78
Philip Neal / 906 / 00:47:05 / 79
Peter Challoner / 808 / 00:47:36 / 83
James Unsworth / 1099 / 00:48:10 / 95
Nick Thompson / 869 / 00:49:34 / 109
Nick Jones / 1011 / 00:48:58 / 112
Chris Bluck / 651 / 00:49:44 / 115
Graeme Stephenson / 998 / 00:51:37 / 140
Paul Stephenson / 1000 / 00:51:43 / 141
Jakie Gilbert / 389 / 00:51:38 / 142
Gareth Mawdsley / 999 / 00:51:51 / 153
Roger De Nobrega / 804 / 00:52:13 / 158
David Warburton / 946 / 00:52:39 / 165
Rob Garstang / 1203 / 00:52:57 / 168
Harvey Whittaker / 433 / 00:53:12 / 171
Andrew Hall / 593 / 00:53:21 / 175
Kevin Walsh / 408 / 00:52:58 / 182
Ian Connor / 93 / 00:53:15 / 185
Martin Edwards / 126 / 00:54:21 / 196
Helen Hall / 594 / 00:54:32 / 199
Stuart Mulrooney / 1056 / 00:54:39 / 203
Glen Jackson / 1137 / 00:54:24 / 207
Andrew Edge / 595 / 00:54:56 / 209
Marc Broome / 719 / 00:55:18 / 212
Christian Daly / 802 / 00:55:16 / 215
Mark Hanlon / 1065 / 00:55:39 / 220
Paul Jackson / 639 / 00:55:37 / 221
James Lin / 539 / 00:55:36 / 225
Rob Osinski-Gray / 695 / 00:55:42 / 232
Andrew Gay / 153 / 00:56:26 / 236
Jason Sinclair / 699 / 00:56:08 / 243
Paul Baker / 700 / 00:56:10 / 244
Paul Geoghegan / 1032 / 00:55:51 / 251
Andrew Willingham / 1110 / 00:56:52 / 253
Matthew Hill / 1207 / 00:56:52 / 268
Andrew Marshall / 935 / 00:57:47 / 270
Martyn Crehan / 1215 / 00:57:28 / 273
Benjamin Shaw / 351 / 00:57:49 / 274
Roger Burne / 564 / 00:58:03 / 276
Gary Balaam / 1172 / 00:57:48 / 277
John Anthoney / 1059 / 00:58:33 / 302
Peter Mclaughlin / 264 / 00:59:06 / 307
Nick Hyde / 1044 / 00:59:46 / 316
Karl Robinson / 749 / 00:59:27 / 317
Timothy Boulton / 60 / 00:59:12 / 318
James Taylor / 390 / 01:00:00 / 320
Paul Howorth / 1068 / 01:00:24 / 331
Jordan Black / 1285 / 01:00:26 / 335
Lee Meeks / 73 / 01:00:56 / 348
Christopher Cassidy / 1294 / 01:01:46 / 353
Thomas Field / 989 / 01:02:40 / 381
Gary Bartlett / 1118 / 01:04:04 / 390
Nick Heap / 263 / 01:03:38 / 393
Ben Lomax / 853 / 01:04:36 / 410
Chris Duckworth / 592 / 01:04:23 / 411
Phil Dixon / 807 / 01:04:47 / 418
Paul Godwin / 1211 / 01:05:34 / 421
Lee Davis / 112 / 01:06:00 / 439
Mark Rees / 898 / 01:09:49 / 500
Ben Fitzgerald / 137 / 01:10:35 / 521
Dale Wolstenholme / 1173 / 01:12:41 / 539
Matthew Armistead / 743 / 01:13:57 / 548
Mark Douglas / 1007 / 01:13:33 / 550
Nick Coulson / 843 / 01:15:01 / 561
Scott Hughes / 585 / 01:17:03 / 574
Stuart Sykes / 386 / 01:16:56 / 580
Neill Meredith / 994 / 01:21:50 / 608
Dean Challinor / 79 / 01:25:10 / 619
Michael Flynn / 689 / 01:30:37 / 630
Jonathan Beveridge / 1163 / 01:39:43 / 653
Drew Blower / 882 / 02:01:47 / 672
Anthony King / 228 / 02:01:47 / 673
46 to 55 age group >>
Garry Barnett / 486 / 00:37:35 / 10
Jonathan Tuck / 752 / 00:37:50 / 11
Paul Bibby / 1082 / 00:42:35 / 37
Mark Gray / 897 / 00:42:35 / 38
Ted Kirkham / 537 / 00:42:43 / 39
Tony Smith / 922 / 00:43:00 / 42
Paul Eaton / 875 / 00:43:03 / 43
Paul Beech / 32 / 00:43:09 / 44
Andy Yelland / 759 / 00:43:14 / 47
Garry Heap / 730 / 00:43:32 / 48
Matt Prentice / 982 / 00:45:03 / 55
Darran Barrett / 1127 / 00:45:06 / 56
John Gunther / 1131 / 00:46:33 / 70
Michael Thomson / 959 / 00:47:22 / 80
Paul Earnshaw / 125 / 00:47:33 / 82
Paul Cooke / 675 / 00:47:09 / 84
Lindsay Burns / 967 / 00:47:39 / 85
Lee Loy / 831 / 00:47:49 / 88
Darren Fitchie / 1089 / 00:47:47 / 89
Simon Lightbown / 1095 / 00:48:02 / 91
Jason Ainsley / 1147 / 00:48:30 / 97
David Wall / 1093 / 00:48:02 / 101
Nick Cunliffe / 955 / 00:49:01 / 103
Paul Kirkham / 453 / 00:49:27 / 106
Richard Pinkney / 943 / 00:50:28 / 118
Mark Scholes / 340 / 00:51:02 / 123
Anthony Dunn / 887 / 00:50:58 / 124
Stephen Twist / 1291 / 00:51:04 / 125
David Greenwood / 1161 / 00:50:52 / 126
Craig Isherwood / 495 / 00:51:11 / 127
Neal Goodinson / 862 / 00:51:08 / 129
Alan Howson / 166 / 00:51:06 / 132
Andrew Would / 892 / 00:51:18 / 134
Paul Higginbottom / 192 / 00:51:42 / 145
Graeme Thompson / 645 / 00:51:51 / 146
Ian Conuel / 858 / 00:51:33 / 147
David Tomlinson / 940 / 00:52:12 / 149
Paul Mcallister / 1121 / 00:52:44 / 163
Alan Latham / 232 / 00:52:39 / 166
Andrew Haworth / 1012 / 00:52:17 / 167
Dave Baron / 516 / 00:53:41 / 176
Mark Webster / 421 / 00:53:28 / 177
Stephen Jones / 1124 / 00:54:02 / 183
Andy Divall / 1030 / 00:53:29 / 186
Peter Reid / 1039 / 00:53:16 / 187
Paul Bancroft / 21 / 00:53:37 / 188
Paul Wilkinson / 439 / 00:54:25 / 190
Paul Carroll / 1126 / 00:54:25 / 192
David Ryder / 1078 / 00:54:34 / 194
David Gaskell / 1156 / 00:54:17 / 198
Gary Moore / 1114 / 00:54:32 / 201
Roy Glendinning / 494 / 00:55:07 / 208
Dean Baggaley / 1144 / 00:55:31 / 218
Ray Sneddon / 1009 / 00:55:48 / 226
Dave Robson / 1171 / 00:55:55 / 230
Brett Stevens / 375 / 00:56:12 / 238
Dawn Biggs / 1293 / 00:56:55 / 248
Alberto Elbo / 473 / 00:57:43 / 269
Matthew Suffolk / 666 / 00:58:08 / 280
Dan West / 422 / 00:57:47 / 282
Tim Gibson / 1141 / 00:59:11 / 295
Brian Ward / 412 / 00:59:31 / 305
David Barnett / 26 / 00:59:16 / 308
Marcus Hunter / 771 / 00:59:26 / 324
Peter Jack / 527 / 01:00:16 / 330
Jason Heavyside / 463 / 00:59:58 / 336
Colin Hoban / 985 / 00:59:51 / 337
Ant Wood / 988 / 01:00:33 / 345
Matthew Thomas / 703 / 01:01:43 / 358
Richard Asbery / 860 / 01:01:57 / 364
Graham Halliwell / 1205 / 01:02:11 / 369
Damian Seaton / 1162 / 01:02:53 / 376
Steven Gleeson / 1212 / 01:03:04 / 380
Andy Barlow / 24 / 01:03:44 / 383
Steve Clifford / 90 / 01:03:18 / 386
Ian Harrison / 180 / 01:03:57 / 392
Andrew Reid / 705 / 01:04:28 / 399
David Clueit / 894 / 01:04:14 / 404
Des Heron / 993 / 01:04:21 / 413
Andrew Lang / 1134 / 01:04:16 / 415
Dave Greene / 1175 / 01:05:50 / 430
Andrew Bijsterbosch / 938 / 01:05:53 / 431
Michael Higgins / 1073 / 01:05:44 / 438
Paul Goodwin / 818 / 01:07:16 / 468
Lee Sherrington / 609 / 01:08:15 / 483
Andrew Southwell / 1122 / 01:08:44 / 484
Christopher Barlow / 1013 / 01:08:49 / 489
Stephen Knowles / 949 / 01:09:05 / 490
Nick Searby / 398 / 01:09:36 / 494
Steven Wall / 776 / 01:09:13 / 495
Richardson Graeme / 1135 / 01:09:44 / 504
Craig Brown / 665 / 01:10:17 / 510
Chris Wilson / 555 / 01:10:56 / 516
Paul Holly / 653 / 01:10:57 / 517
William Clark / 948 / 01:12:03 / 529
David Small / 1062 / 01:12:09 / 533
Nick Colledge / 203 / 01:12:57 / 542
Trevor Uttley / 510 / 01:12:54 / 546
Graham Emmerson / 939 / 01:13:55 / 551
Bill Hanlon / 179 / 01:13:57 / 552
Richard Burgess / 488 / 01:18:29 / 586
Alan Roberts-Grenier / 746 / 01:19:48 / 598
Warren Mainds / 1282 / 01:21:31 / 603
Mark Smith / 367 / 01:29:04 / 629
Darren Birmingham / 36 / 01:34:01 / 643
56 to 65 age group >>
Paul Muller / 937 / 00:38:15 / 14
Howard Jones / 839 / 00:39:09 / 19
David Walker / 403 / 00:40:49 / 28
Michael Bentley / 35 / 00:41:33 / 31
Mick Arthur / 1191 / 00:44:36 / 52
Colin Sutcliffe / 383 / 00:44:33 / 53
Steven Derbyshire / 118 / 00:46:26 / 68
Andrew Dowdall / 123 / 00:46:51 / 73
Shaun Moran / 714 / 00:46:46 / 74
Leon Eldershaw / 528 / 00:46:53 / 77
Shaun Haynes / 692 / 00:47:51 / 86
Keith Mitford / 251 / 00:48:05 / 94
Stephen Rodwell / 1150 / 00:48:40 / 99
Shaune Russell / 863 / 00:49:43 / 111
David Gaskill / 934 / 00:50:09 / 116
Will Halton / 857 / 00:50:20 / 117
Richard Percival / 1208 / 00:51:21 / 135
Andrew Lindley / 728 / 00:51:17 / 137
David Marsland / 929 / 00:51:40 / 139
Darren Clarke / 1028 / 00:51:56 / 148
Trevor Dean / 1084 / 00:52:17 / 152
Stuart Bradford / 971 / 00:52:22 / 156
Brian Mccormick / 951 / 00:53:24 / 172
Arthur Wilkinson / 893 / 00:53:42 / 178
Paul Matley / 1286 / 00:54:19 / 189
Keith Nicol / 1031 / 00:54:49 / 204
Tony Fell / 306 / 00:56:12 / 241
Paul Balderson / 1103 / 00:56:45 / 252
John Reason / 1292 / 00:57:28 / 264
Edward Mccarthy / 1201 / 00:57:46 / 278
Michael Parkinson / 1185 / 00:57:34 / 284
Mark Adlestone / 1 / 00:58:30 / 290
David Tuner / 551 / 00:58:57 / 292
Andrew Moore / 1037 / 00:58:31 / 298
Graeme Jackson / 504 / 00:59:01 / 299
Mark Thompson / 881 / 00:59:25 / 306
Martina Hayden / 1182 / 00:59:52 / 322
Chris Hulme / 553 / 01:00:09 / 325
Paul Garstang / 1022 / 01:00:12 / 332
Graeme Hall / 1123 / 01:00:48 / 338
Tim Winklemann / 1076 / 01:00:17 / 340
Patrick Hynes / 1169 / 01:01:05 / 356
Brian Jones / 738 / 01:01:59 / 357
Rob Street / 1051 / 01:03:12 / 377
Andy Haworth / 185 / 01:03:20 / 382
Alan Wood / 1042 / 01:02:49 / 387
Carl Barnard / 844 / 01:03:18 / 396
Ian Walker / 754 / 01:03:55 / 412
Robert Wynne / 722 / 01:05:34 / 436
David Shaw / 352 / 01:06:12 / 437
Andrew Webster / 1179 / 01:05:49 / 443
Colin Dyczka / 880 / 01:07:01 / 465
John Bouch / 59 / 01:07:57 / 474
Kevin Bamber / 709 / 01:08:38 / 480
Garry Broadbent / 1224 / 01:10:02 / 497
Karl Greenwood / 168 / 01:10:32 / 509
Chris Wade / 525 / 01:12:22 / 531
Michael Chisam / 834 / 01:13:32 / 549
Colin Sutcliffe / 708 / 01:16:09 / 568
Geoff Cureton / 821 / 01:16:37 / 573
David Morley / 1026 / 01:19:29 / 592
David Clegg / 809 / 01:26:57 / 625
Stuart Skilton / 632 / 01:27:21 / 626
Anthony Blundell / 477 / 01:32:41 / 640
Brian Derby / 558 / 01:42:29 / 660
66+ age group >>
Alan Hudson / 845 / 00:48:55 / 102
Thomas Cardwell / 851 / 00:54:23 / 193
David Cowburn / 1132 / 00:54:56 / 205
Ian Squires / 1227 / 00:54:38 / 214
George Wood / 848 / 00:55:30 / 222
Eric Briggs / 1153 / 00:56:13 / 231
David Senior / 641 / 00:57:35 / 266
Jeff Blincow / 1049 / 00:58:27 / 287
David Young / 900 / 00:59:10 / 303
Malcolm Beech / 1106 / 00:59:41 / 313
Ian Walker / 405 / 01:01:04 / 343
Stephen Boyle / 1116 / 01:03:00 / 379
Chris Conroy / 832 / 01:02:49 / 388
Andy Whitlam / 856 / 01:04:14 / 416
Gerald Meehan / 745 / 01:05:40 / 442
John Vernon / 1098 / 01:07:47 / 471
Peter Bartlett / 1119 / 01:08:01 / 473
William Skelding / 499 / 01:08:09 / 477
David Douglas / 1008 / 01:08:20 / 485
David Sherman / 1222 / 01:10:34 / 519
Geoff Brown / 596 / 01:10:47 / 520
David Aspin / 1136 / 01:21:43 / 604
Les Robertson / 655 / 01:21:37 / 606
David Hammond / 996 / 01:26:55 / 622
Tony Hession / 1075 / 01:32:41 / 638
William Montgomery / 783 / 01:32:47 / 641
Michael Sugden / 884 / 01:34:27 / 645
Norman Tailor / 1047 / 01:36:25 / 646
Raymond Pye / 777 / 01:44:29 / 662
Jol Martyn-Clark / 987 / 01:47:04 / 668