Blackpool 10k 2021 race results: These are the chip times for every male runner during this weekend's event

Athletes from across the Fylde coast and the county slipped on their running shoes this weekend to take part in the Beaverbrooks Blackpool 10k.

By Colin Ainscough
Monday, 27th September 2021, 2:33 pm
Updated Monday, 27th September 2021, 3:06 pm

Below are the race results for every male runner during this weekend's race in support of Trinity Hospice.

Chip times and race positions for every female runner can be found here.Order of listed information: Name / Race number / Chip time / Race position

Under 15 age group >>

The first three over the line at this weekend's Blackpool 10k were Luke Suffolk, Harry Poole and race winner Mike Toft.

Rafael Eaton / 924 / 00:37:08 / 6

Morgan Pritchard / 321 / 00:43:12 / 45

Jake Rodwell / 1151 / 00:47:55 / 90

Gary Jackson / 1288 / 00:53:09 / 169

Harry Robinson / 750 / 00:59:19 / 312

Liam Wall / 1140 / 01:04:53 / 424

Alfie Oldham / 1064 / 01:06:48 / 463

Ethan Small / 912 / 01:10:53 / 525

Benjamin Small / 1063 / 01:12:08 / 532

Isaac Houlden / 1015 / 01:20:03 / 596

Jessica O'connor / 158 / 01:31:39 / 636

Luke Suffolk / 667 / 00:35:55 / 3

Callum Gaunt / 151 / 00:37:22 / 9

Robert Webb / 889 / 00:38:04 / 13

Elliot Hamilton / 1019 / 00:38:55 / 17

Ethan Mcevoy / 926 / 00:40:48 / 27

Alex Jones / 1296 / 00:46:22 / 66

Joseph Neri / 1018 / 00:47:27 / 81

Peter Gaskell / 1003 / 00:47:28 / 87

Jamie Ford / 140 / 00:48:41 / 100

Jack Wilson / 954 / 00:49:27 / 107

Ethan Chambers / 1180 / 00:50:53 / 130

Matthew Bowling / 502 / 00:53:25 / 181

Sam Gallagher / 864 / 00:54:23 / 211

Benjamin Robinson / 1183 / 00:55:43 / 229

Connor Ward / 413 / 00:57:17 / 256

George Ritchie / 733 / 00:58:21 / 291

Harry Hornby / 1072 / 01:01:08 / 347

James Winterbottom / 1045 / 01:01:56 / 360

Ben Reid / 1090 / 01:02:41 / 384

Callum Barker / 978 / 01:05:06 / 419

Kallum O'loan / 813 / 01:05:37 / 444

Thomas Craine / 812 / 01:05:41 / 445

Gabriel Eagland / 1133 / 01:08:33 / 492

Tom Baron / 517 / 01:09:57 / 502

Dominic Wylie / 458 / 01:10:42 / 511

Ben Challinor / 80 / 01:25:11 / 620

Ryan Stott / 626 / 01:26:45 / 623

Daniel Gildea / 157 / 01:30:03 / 632

Matthew Sessions / 37 / 01:34:01 / 642

26 to 35 age group >>

Mike Toft / 625 / 00:33:13 / 1

Harry Poole / 318 / 00:33:41 / 2

Joe Greenwood / 1128 / 00:37:08 / 7

Rob German / 779 / 00:37:17 / 8

Liam Webb / 542 / 00:38:32 / 15

Ross Mckelvie / 820 / 00:38:46 / 16

Garen Tchobanian / 1231 / 00:38:57 / 18

Rob Hegarty / 836 / 00:39:30 / 22

Christopher Wylie / 531 / 00:43:51 / 50

Michael Loder / 1300 / 00:44:21 / 51

Steven Mallon / 761 / 00:45:47 / 63

Andrew Balderson / 928 / 00:46:01 / 65

Calvin Whiteside / 591 / 00:46:52 / 75

Rob Wallace / 407 / 00:48:16 / 92

Conall Mcginty / 1115 / 00:48:00 / 93

Edward Binns / 762 / 00:47:32 / 96

Moustapha Omar / 1120 / 00:47:55 / 98

Shane Hull / 1218 / 00:49:21 / 108

Lee Minto / 1129 / 00:49:35 / 113

Halton Dave / 822 / 00:49:46 / 114

Jonathon Heathcote / 1223 / 00:50:29 / 122

Mitchell Percival / 1213 / 00:51:02 / 128

Shawn Baguley / 1217 / 00:50:54 / 131

Michael Perry / 968 / 00:50:56 / 133

Jamie Atherton / 1299 / 00:51:38 / 154

Kieron Murphy / 1298 / 00:51:34 / 155

Chris Russon / 973 / 00:52:28 / 159

Obed Attah / 974 / 00:53:54 / 184

Ben Scowcroft / 859 / 00:54:23 / 191

Nick Valentine / 634 / 00:55:20 / 223

Matt Porter / 886 / 00:55:55 / 233

Wayne Godfrey / 947 / 00:55:59 / 234

Stephanie Clayton / 1109 / 00:56:10 / 235

Joe Price / 1033 / 00:55:49 / 249

Andy Baron / 1159 / 00:57:02 / 254

James Sutton / 1002 / 00:57:12 / 259

Matthew Poole / 1221 / 00:57:08 / 261

Jamie Hill / 1206 / 00:56:52 / 267

James Dixon / 640 / 00:57:37 / 272

Anthony Bradley / 920 / 00:57:56 / 275

Dean Larkin / 972 / 00:57:55 / 283

David Binns / 763 / 00:59:37 / 333

Brad Turner / 113 / 01:01:15 / 351

Lewis Hodgson / 480 / 01:01:31 / 361

Tom Nicholson / 297 / 01:02:18 / 367

Simon Oldnall / 775 / 01:01:51 / 374

Ben Jones / 221 / 01:05:18 / 420

Malcolm Clarke / 599 / 01:04:36 / 423

Tom Sayer / 1071 / 01:05:43 / 434

Matt Walters / 698 / 01:10:06 / 507

Tom Kennedy / 975 / 01:11:01 / 526

Robert Lloyd / 245 / 01:11:47 / 527

Jenny Shepherd / 1225 / 01:12:56 / 544

Martin Clegg / 810 / 01:13:44 / 554

Lee Meakin / 497 / 01:14:52 / 564

Damian Helme - Stall / 1230 / 01:18:12 / 587

Paul Young / 1229 / 01:20:03 / 597

Jonny Spencer / 1058 / 01:22:48 / 610

James Short / 1041 / 01:41:31 / 657

36 to 45 age group >>

James Greenaway / 364 / 00:36:04 / 4

Michael Osinski-Gray / 362 / 00:36:05 / 5

James Dyson / 969 / 00:37:52 / 12

Marc Cookson / 1139 / 00:39:12 / 20

Matthew Wilkinson / 1143 / 00:39:33 / 21

Sam Lawrence / 1216 / 00:39:57 / 23

Marc Potter / 1209 / 00:40:21 / 25

Ben Willoughby / 636 / 00:40:25 / 26

Philip Morris / 1190 / 00:40:51 / 29

Simon Lawson / 235 / 00:41:14 / 30

Ben Harper / 466 / 00:41:36 / 32

Gary Adams / 1290 / 00:41:38 / 33

Jonathon Sanderson / 1079 / 00:41:46 / 34

Peter Stambridge / 876 / 00:41:50 / 35

Adrian Hogg / 624 / 00:42:52 / 40

Steven Mercer / 660 / 00:42:56 / 41

Chris Haines / 1189 / 00:43:11 / 46

Ryan Cheimes / 1297 / 00:42:58 / 49

Martyn Coyne / 1168 / 00:45:02 / 54

David Beaver / 1010 / 00:44:17 / 57

Alex Dato / 1029 / 00:45:13 / 59

Danielle Kay / 1283 / 00:45:26 / 60

James Wood / 927 / 00:45:30 / 61

Mark Singleton / 1034 / 00:45:55 / 64

John Langin / 770 / 00:46:19 / 67

Robert Eaves / 1085 / 00:46:24 / 69

Neil Salanki / 536 / 00:47:04 / 78

Philip Neal / 906 / 00:47:05 / 79

Peter Challoner / 808 / 00:47:36 / 83

James Unsworth / 1099 / 00:48:10 / 95

Nick Thompson / 869 / 00:49:34 / 109

Nick Jones / 1011 / 00:48:58 / 112

Chris Bluck / 651 / 00:49:44 / 115

Graeme Stephenson / 998 / 00:51:37 / 140

Paul Stephenson / 1000 / 00:51:43 / 141

Jakie Gilbert / 389 / 00:51:38 / 142

Gareth Mawdsley / 999 / 00:51:51 / 153

Roger De Nobrega / 804 / 00:52:13 / 158

David Warburton / 946 / 00:52:39 / 165

Rob Garstang / 1203 / 00:52:57 / 168

Harvey Whittaker / 433 / 00:53:12 / 171

Andrew Hall / 593 / 00:53:21 / 175

Kevin Walsh / 408 / 00:52:58 / 182

Ian Connor / 93 / 00:53:15 / 185

Martin Edwards / 126 / 00:54:21 / 196

Helen Hall / 594 / 00:54:32 / 199

Stuart Mulrooney / 1056 / 00:54:39 / 203

Glen Jackson / 1137 / 00:54:24 / 207

Andrew Edge / 595 / 00:54:56 / 209

Marc Broome / 719 / 00:55:18 / 212

Christian Daly / 802 / 00:55:16 / 215

Mark Hanlon / 1065 / 00:55:39 / 220

Paul Jackson / 639 / 00:55:37 / 221

James Lin / 539 / 00:55:36 / 225

Rob Osinski-Gray / 695 / 00:55:42 / 232

Andrew Gay / 153 / 00:56:26 / 236

Jason Sinclair / 699 / 00:56:08 / 243

Paul Baker / 700 / 00:56:10 / 244

Paul Geoghegan / 1032 / 00:55:51 / 251

Andrew Willingham / 1110 / 00:56:52 / 253

Matthew Hill / 1207 / 00:56:52 / 268

Andrew Marshall / 935 / 00:57:47 / 270

Martyn Crehan / 1215 / 00:57:28 / 273

Benjamin Shaw / 351 / 00:57:49 / 274

Roger Burne / 564 / 00:58:03 / 276

Gary Balaam / 1172 / 00:57:48 / 277

John Anthoney / 1059 / 00:58:33 / 302

Peter Mclaughlin / 264 / 00:59:06 / 307

Nick Hyde / 1044 / 00:59:46 / 316

Karl Robinson / 749 / 00:59:27 / 317

Timothy Boulton / 60 / 00:59:12 / 318

James Taylor / 390 / 01:00:00 / 320

Paul Howorth / 1068 / 01:00:24 / 331

Jordan Black / 1285 / 01:00:26 / 335

Lee Meeks / 73 / 01:00:56 / 348

Christopher Cassidy / 1294 / 01:01:46 / 353

Thomas Field / 989 / 01:02:40 / 381

Gary Bartlett / 1118 / 01:04:04 / 390

Nick Heap / 263 / 01:03:38 / 393

Ben Lomax / 853 / 01:04:36 / 410

Chris Duckworth / 592 / 01:04:23 / 411

Phil Dixon / 807 / 01:04:47 / 418

Paul Godwin / 1211 / 01:05:34 / 421

Lee Davis / 112 / 01:06:00 / 439

Mark Rees / 898 / 01:09:49 / 500

Ben Fitzgerald / 137 / 01:10:35 / 521

Dale Wolstenholme / 1173 / 01:12:41 / 539

Matthew Armistead / 743 / 01:13:57 / 548

Mark Douglas / 1007 / 01:13:33 / 550

Nick Coulson / 843 / 01:15:01 / 561

Scott Hughes / 585 / 01:17:03 / 574

Stuart Sykes / 386 / 01:16:56 / 580

Neill Meredith / 994 / 01:21:50 / 608

Dean Challinor / 79 / 01:25:10 / 619

Michael Flynn / 689 / 01:30:37 / 630

Jonathan Beveridge / 1163 / 01:39:43 / 653

Drew Blower / 882 / 02:01:47 / 672

Anthony King / 228 / 02:01:47 / 673

46 to 55 age group >>

Garry Barnett / 486 / 00:37:35 / 10

Jonathan Tuck / 752 / 00:37:50 / 11

Paul Bibby / 1082 / 00:42:35 / 37

Mark Gray / 897 / 00:42:35 / 38

Ted Kirkham / 537 / 00:42:43 / 39

Tony Smith / 922 / 00:43:00 / 42

Paul Eaton / 875 / 00:43:03 / 43

Paul Beech / 32 / 00:43:09 / 44

Andy Yelland / 759 / 00:43:14 / 47

Garry Heap / 730 / 00:43:32 / 48

Matt Prentice / 982 / 00:45:03 / 55

Darran Barrett / 1127 / 00:45:06 / 56

John Gunther / 1131 / 00:46:33 / 70

Michael Thomson / 959 / 00:47:22 / 80

Paul Earnshaw / 125 / 00:47:33 / 82

Paul Cooke / 675 / 00:47:09 / 84

Lindsay Burns / 967 / 00:47:39 / 85

Lee Loy / 831 / 00:47:49 / 88

Darren Fitchie / 1089 / 00:47:47 / 89

Simon Lightbown / 1095 / 00:48:02 / 91

Jason Ainsley / 1147 / 00:48:30 / 97

David Wall / 1093 / 00:48:02 / 101

Nick Cunliffe / 955 / 00:49:01 / 103

Paul Kirkham / 453 / 00:49:27 / 106

Richard Pinkney / 943 / 00:50:28 / 118

Mark Scholes / 340 / 00:51:02 / 123

Anthony Dunn / 887 / 00:50:58 / 124

Stephen Twist / 1291 / 00:51:04 / 125

David Greenwood / 1161 / 00:50:52 / 126

Craig Isherwood / 495 / 00:51:11 / 127

Neal Goodinson / 862 / 00:51:08 / 129

Alan Howson / 166 / 00:51:06 / 132

Andrew Would / 892 / 00:51:18 / 134

Paul Higginbottom / 192 / 00:51:42 / 145

Graeme Thompson / 645 / 00:51:51 / 146

Ian Conuel / 858 / 00:51:33 / 147

David Tomlinson / 940 / 00:52:12 / 149

Paul Mcallister / 1121 / 00:52:44 / 163

Alan Latham / 232 / 00:52:39 / 166

Andrew Haworth / 1012 / 00:52:17 / 167

Dave Baron / 516 / 00:53:41 / 176

Mark Webster / 421 / 00:53:28 / 177

Stephen Jones / 1124 / 00:54:02 / 183

Andy Divall / 1030 / 00:53:29 / 186

Peter Reid / 1039 / 00:53:16 / 187

Paul Bancroft / 21 / 00:53:37 / 188

Paul Wilkinson / 439 / 00:54:25 / 190

Paul Carroll / 1126 / 00:54:25 / 192

David Ryder / 1078 / 00:54:34 / 194

David Gaskell / 1156 / 00:54:17 / 198

Gary Moore / 1114 / 00:54:32 / 201

Roy Glendinning / 494 / 00:55:07 / 208

Dean Baggaley / 1144 / 00:55:31 / 218

Ray Sneddon / 1009 / 00:55:48 / 226

Dave Robson / 1171 / 00:55:55 / 230

Brett Stevens / 375 / 00:56:12 / 238

Dawn Biggs / 1293 / 00:56:55 / 248

Alberto Elbo / 473 / 00:57:43 / 269

Matthew Suffolk / 666 / 00:58:08 / 280

Dan West / 422 / 00:57:47 / 282

Tim Gibson / 1141 / 00:59:11 / 295

Brian Ward / 412 / 00:59:31 / 305

David Barnett / 26 / 00:59:16 / 308

Marcus Hunter / 771 / 00:59:26 / 324

Peter Jack / 527 / 01:00:16 / 330

Jason Heavyside / 463 / 00:59:58 / 336

Colin Hoban / 985 / 00:59:51 / 337

Ant Wood / 988 / 01:00:33 / 345

Matthew Thomas / 703 / 01:01:43 / 358

Richard Asbery / 860 / 01:01:57 / 364

Graham Halliwell / 1205 / 01:02:11 / 369

Damian Seaton / 1162 / 01:02:53 / 376

Steven Gleeson / 1212 / 01:03:04 / 380

Andy Barlow / 24 / 01:03:44 / 383

Steve Clifford / 90 / 01:03:18 / 386

Ian Harrison / 180 / 01:03:57 / 392

Andrew Reid / 705 / 01:04:28 / 399

David Clueit / 894 / 01:04:14 / 404

Des Heron / 993 / 01:04:21 / 413

Andrew Lang / 1134 / 01:04:16 / 415

Dave Greene / 1175 / 01:05:50 / 430

Andrew Bijsterbosch / 938 / 01:05:53 / 431

Michael Higgins / 1073 / 01:05:44 / 438

Paul Goodwin / 818 / 01:07:16 / 468

Lee Sherrington / 609 / 01:08:15 / 483

Andrew Southwell / 1122 / 01:08:44 / 484

Christopher Barlow / 1013 / 01:08:49 / 489

Stephen Knowles / 949 / 01:09:05 / 490

Nick Searby / 398 / 01:09:36 / 494

Steven Wall / 776 / 01:09:13 / 495

Richardson Graeme / 1135 / 01:09:44 / 504

Craig Brown / 665 / 01:10:17 / 510

Chris Wilson / 555 / 01:10:56 / 516

Paul Holly / 653 / 01:10:57 / 517

William Clark / 948 / 01:12:03 / 529

David Small / 1062 / 01:12:09 / 533

Nick Colledge / 203 / 01:12:57 / 542

Trevor Uttley / 510 / 01:12:54 / 546

Graham Emmerson / 939 / 01:13:55 / 551

Bill Hanlon / 179 / 01:13:57 / 552

Richard Burgess / 488 / 01:18:29 / 586

Alan Roberts-Grenier / 746 / 01:19:48 / 598

Warren Mainds / 1282 / 01:21:31 / 603

Mark Smith / 367 / 01:29:04 / 629

Darren Birmingham / 36 / 01:34:01 / 643

56 to 65 age group >>

Paul Muller / 937 / 00:38:15 / 14

Howard Jones / 839 / 00:39:09 / 19

David Walker / 403 / 00:40:49 / 28

Michael Bentley / 35 / 00:41:33 / 31

Mick Arthur / 1191 / 00:44:36 / 52

Colin Sutcliffe / 383 / 00:44:33 / 53

Steven Derbyshire / 118 / 00:46:26 / 68

Andrew Dowdall / 123 / 00:46:51 / 73

Shaun Moran / 714 / 00:46:46 / 74

Leon Eldershaw / 528 / 00:46:53 / 77

Shaun Haynes / 692 / 00:47:51 / 86

Keith Mitford / 251 / 00:48:05 / 94

Stephen Rodwell / 1150 / 00:48:40 / 99

Shaune Russell / 863 / 00:49:43 / 111

David Gaskill / 934 / 00:50:09 / 116

Will Halton / 857 / 00:50:20 / 117

Richard Percival / 1208 / 00:51:21 / 135

Andrew Lindley / 728 / 00:51:17 / 137

David Marsland / 929 / 00:51:40 / 139

Darren Clarke / 1028 / 00:51:56 / 148

Trevor Dean / 1084 / 00:52:17 / 152

Stuart Bradford / 971 / 00:52:22 / 156

Brian Mccormick / 951 / 00:53:24 / 172

Arthur Wilkinson / 893 / 00:53:42 / 178

Paul Matley / 1286 / 00:54:19 / 189

Keith Nicol / 1031 / 00:54:49 / 204

Tony Fell / 306 / 00:56:12 / 241

Paul Balderson / 1103 / 00:56:45 / 252

John Reason / 1292 / 00:57:28 / 264

Edward Mccarthy / 1201 / 00:57:46 / 278

Michael Parkinson / 1185 / 00:57:34 / 284

Mark Adlestone / 1 / 00:58:30 / 290

David Tuner / 551 / 00:58:57 / 292

Andrew Moore / 1037 / 00:58:31 / 298

Graeme Jackson / 504 / 00:59:01 / 299

Mark Thompson / 881 / 00:59:25 / 306

Martina Hayden / 1182 / 00:59:52 / 322

Chris Hulme / 553 / 01:00:09 / 325

Paul Garstang / 1022 / 01:00:12 / 332

Graeme Hall / 1123 / 01:00:48 / 338

Tim Winklemann / 1076 / 01:00:17 / 340

Patrick Hynes / 1169 / 01:01:05 / 356

Brian Jones / 738 / 01:01:59 / 357

Rob Street / 1051 / 01:03:12 / 377

Andy Haworth / 185 / 01:03:20 / 382

Alan Wood / 1042 / 01:02:49 / 387

Carl Barnard / 844 / 01:03:18 / 396

Ian Walker / 754 / 01:03:55 / 412

Robert Wynne / 722 / 01:05:34 / 436

David Shaw / 352 / 01:06:12 / 437

Andrew Webster / 1179 / 01:05:49 / 443

Colin Dyczka / 880 / 01:07:01 / 465

John Bouch / 59 / 01:07:57 / 474

Kevin Bamber / 709 / 01:08:38 / 480

Garry Broadbent / 1224 / 01:10:02 / 497

Karl Greenwood / 168 / 01:10:32 / 509

Chris Wade / 525 / 01:12:22 / 531

Michael Chisam / 834 / 01:13:32 / 549

Colin Sutcliffe / 708 / 01:16:09 / 568

Geoff Cureton / 821 / 01:16:37 / 573

David Morley / 1026 / 01:19:29 / 592

David Clegg / 809 / 01:26:57 / 625

Stuart Skilton / 632 / 01:27:21 / 626

Anthony Blundell / 477 / 01:32:41 / 640

Brian Derby / 558 / 01:42:29 / 660

66+ age group >>

Alan Hudson / 845 / 00:48:55 / 102

Thomas Cardwell / 851 / 00:54:23 / 193

David Cowburn / 1132 / 00:54:56 / 205

Ian Squires / 1227 / 00:54:38 / 214

George Wood / 848 / 00:55:30 / 222

Eric Briggs / 1153 / 00:56:13 / 231

David Senior / 641 / 00:57:35 / 266

Jeff Blincow / 1049 / 00:58:27 / 287

David Young / 900 / 00:59:10 / 303

Malcolm Beech / 1106 / 00:59:41 / 313

Ian Walker / 405 / 01:01:04 / 343

Stephen Boyle / 1116 / 01:03:00 / 379

Chris Conroy / 832 / 01:02:49 / 388

Andy Whitlam / 856 / 01:04:14 / 416

Gerald Meehan / 745 / 01:05:40 / 442

John Vernon / 1098 / 01:07:47 / 471

Peter Bartlett / 1119 / 01:08:01 / 473

William Skelding / 499 / 01:08:09 / 477

David Douglas / 1008 / 01:08:20 / 485

David Sherman / 1222 / 01:10:34 / 519

Geoff Brown / 596 / 01:10:47 / 520

David Aspin / 1136 / 01:21:43 / 604

Les Robertson / 655 / 01:21:37 / 606

David Hammond / 996 / 01:26:55 / 622

Tony Hession / 1075 / 01:32:41 / 638

William Montgomery / 783 / 01:32:47 / 641

Michael Sugden / 884 / 01:34:27 / 645

Norman Tailor / 1047 / 01:36:25 / 646

Raymond Pye / 777 / 01:44:29 / 662

Jol Martyn-Clark / 987 / 01:47:04 / 668