Sadly day one of Blackpool Air Show has had to be cancelled after safety concerns. So, if you are still planning to stay in the resort this weekend and catch the air show on Sunday, here are a few weather friendly activities to help you make the most of Saturday.

1. Visit Madame Tussauds You won't find Captain Marvel in front of a plane tomorrow, but you will be able to see her along with the other Marvel heroes in the warmth of Madame Tussauds. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Do a spot of shopping You could treat the other half to a surprise shopping trip? jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Take to the ice The Arena at Blackpool Pleasure Beach plays host to the Hot Ice Show in the evening, but during the day try a spot of skating for yourself. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Spend the day at the Sea Life Centre If you are looking for calmer waters the Sea Life Centre could be for you. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more