6 great venues to host your Christmas party in Blackpool for 2019
It's almost Christmas party season, so if you're this year's lucky party organiser, don't worry we're here to help.
Whether your party is for family, friends or a work, here are some of fantastic festive party venues in Blackpool to get your planning started. If you'd like your party nights including here, please email colin.ainscough@jpimedia.co.uk
1. Viva - Ultimate Christmas Party Nights 2019
Viva's Christmas party night are available from Nov 16 to Dec 21, 2019. Enjoy a pre-show festive meal, Christmas party show and after show party. Show tickets from 15.50pp, show & dine ticket from 29.50.