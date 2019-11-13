6 great venues to host your Christmas party in Blackpool for 2019

6 great venues to host your Christmas party in Blackpool for 2019

It's almost Christmas party season, so if you're this year's lucky party organiser, don't worry we're here to help.

Whether your party is for family, friends or a work, here are some of fantastic festive party venues in Blackpool to get your planning started. If you'd like your party nights including here, please email colin.ainscough@jpimedia.co.uk

Viva's Christmas party night are available from Nov 16 to Dec 21, 2019. Enjoy a pre-show festive meal, Christmas party show and after show party. Show tickets from 15.50pp, show & dine ticket from 29.50.

1. Viva - Ultimate Christmas Party Nights 2019

Viva's Christmas party night are available from Nov 16 to Dec 21, 2019. Enjoy a pre-show festive meal, Christmas party show and after show party. Show tickets from 15.50pp, show & dine ticket from 29.50.
other
Buy a Photo
Packages include a 3 course lunch menu from 18.95pp, 3 course dinner from 25.99pp, Christmas buffet from 13.95pp plus vegan and gluten free packages available. https://www.revolution-bars.co.uk/

2. Christmas at Revolution

Packages include a 3 course lunch menu from 18.95pp, 3 course dinner from 25.99pp, Christmas buffet from 13.95pp plus vegan and gluten free packages available. https://www.revolution-bars.co.uk/
other
Buy a Photo
Christmas party night at Ribby Hall include fantastic food, entertainment and a late night disco. 3 course set menu and private party nights from 35.00pp. Private Christmas lunches are from 26pp.

3. Christmas Party at Ribby Hall Village

Christmas party night at Ribby Hall include fantastic food, entertainment and a late night disco. 3 course set menu and private party nights from 35.00pp. Private Christmas lunches are from 26pp.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Christmas Party Nights in the Paradise Room, include a three course meal and entertainment from dancers and illusionists. Dinner and show during Fridays and Saturdays 39pp, Thursdays 35pp.

4. Blackpool Pleasure Beach

Christmas Party Nights in the Paradise Room, include a three course meal and entertainment from dancers and illusionists. Dinner and show during Fridays and Saturdays 39pp, Thursdays 35pp.
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2