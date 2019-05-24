18 things that you won't want to miss in Blackpool this Summer

Here we pick out some of the biggest summer events to look forward to.

1. Courteeners plus special guests The Coral - June 10, 2019 Courteeners will play at Blackpool's Empress Ballroom on June 10, 2019. The Coral and Inhaler will be special guests at both shows. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Blackpool International Soul Festival - June 14 The 4th Blackpool International Soul Festival will star Eddie Holman, Brenda Holloway, HB Barnum, Randy Brown, Prince Philip Mitchell, plus 50 DJ's. other Buy a Photo

3. Rocky Horror Show - 24-29 June Richard OBriens legendary rock n roll musical is coming to the Blackpool Opera House between June 24 and June 29, 2019. Ticket from 19.50 other Buy a Photo

4. Tame Impala - June 24 Tame Impala are set to play Blackpool's Empress Ballroom for one night only on June 24, 2019. Tickets from 39.50 other Buy a Photo

View more